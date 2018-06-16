Sports

Peru Camouflages Horrible Penalty Mistake Inside Forest of Other Misses

Peru's midfielder Christian Cueva (L) blasts his penalty kick over the bar during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between Peru and Denmark at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 16, 2018.
Just a bit high.
Peru has waited a long time for this World Cup. It hasn’t made earth’s greatest soccer tournament since 1982, and this agonizing hiatus is just one of the many reasons neutral fans may want to make room for La Blanquirroja in Russia. Its 2018 squad has a lot to offer, but, if the showing against Denmark on Saturday is any indication, Peru’s brand will revolve around pity until they start taking their chances.

Denmark’s Yussaf Poulsen tripped Christian Cueva in the 44th minute and, after a review from the Video Assistant Referee, Peru was awarded a penalty. Cueva stepped up to take it himself, and his attempt is still collecting vapor from the altostratus clouds floating thousands of feet above Mordovia Arena.

For some penalty misses, you need to tip your cap to the goalkeeper. This wasn’t one of those misses. Even ESPN.com’s usually sober and terse play-by-play text slipped into the editorial voice for it.

"Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Christian Cueva (Peru) right footed shot is too high. Christian Cueva should be disappointed."
ESPN.com

Cueva was not alone in his misfortune. Peru created a good amount of chances, and the variety of ways in which they found how to duff them was almost admirable.

When Peru’s players weren’t slipping on the turf, they had to contend with Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who was impenetrable.

Peru’s talismanic striker Paolo Guerrero was able to freeze Schmeichel with a clever backheel, but the ball trickled wide—slowly, of course, for maximum anguish.

Denmark, meanwhile, took its chance through Poulson and never looked back.

Peru’s remaining group matches will be against France and Australia. After a 36-year wait to take a crack at the World Cup, Peru will need to change its luck if it wants to play past June.

