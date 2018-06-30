Paul George Is Staying in Oklahoma City, According to a Barber

With the NBA’s free agency period set to start at 12:01 a.m. ET on July 1, there’s a growing sense across the league that LeBron James will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Just ask the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid:
The highlight of the day on NBA Twitter, though, has been the (pretty convincing!) rumor-mongering that suggests Paul George—who’s been rumored to join LeBron on the Lakers—might actually be staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The source of these rumors: the proprietor of the Oklahoma City barber shop Fade N Up:
But that’s not all! Rumor also has it that George’s Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook will be hosting a thanks-for-not-signing-with-the-Lakers party tonight.
There’s an invitation!!
And here’s more from ESPN’s Royce Young. If you don’t want to read the whole blockquote: Nas will be there!!!
Westbrook has organized the party, dubbed a “summer hype house party,” being held at a property near Lake Arcadia. He invited around 500 guests with the promise of a “surprise performance by a multi-platinum artist.”
Sources told ESPN that artist is Nas. The invitation says, “The FOMO will be real.” Invited guests were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Young reports that the “motivation behind the party is presently unknown, whether it’s about free-agency recruitment, an announcement of something or just a summer house party.”
Please remember that these are all unconfirmed rumors. Don’t trust anything you hear during NBA free agency. (But barbers always tell the truth.)