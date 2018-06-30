Sports

Paul George Is Staying in Oklahoma City, According to a Barber

By

Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to a call.
Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to a call in the second half during Game Three of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 21, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Jazz beat the Thunder 115-102.
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

With the NBA’s free agency period set to start at 12:01 a.m. ET on July 1, there’s a growing sense across the league that LeBron James will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Just ask the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid:

The highlight of the day on NBA Twitter, though, has been the (pretty convincing!) rumor-mongering that suggests Paul George—who’s been rumored to join LeBron on the Lakers—might actually be staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The source of these rumors: the proprietor of the Oklahoma City barber shop Fade N Up:

But that’s not all! Rumor also has it that George’s Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook will be hosting a thanks-for-not-signing-with-the-Lakers party tonight.

There’s an invitation!!

And here’s more from ESPN’s Royce Young. If you don’t want to read the whole blockquote: Nas will be there!!!

Westbrook has organized the party, dubbed a “summer hype house party,” being held at a property near Lake Arcadia. He invited around 500 guests with the promise of a “surprise performance by a multi-platinum artist.”

Sources told ESPN that artist is Nas. The invitation says, “The FOMO will be real.” Invited guests were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Young reports that the “motivation behind the party is presently unknown, whether it’s about free-agency recruitment, an announcement of something or just a summer house party.”

Please remember that these are all unconfirmed rumors. Don’t trust anything you hear during NBA free agency. (But barbers always tell the truth.)

Basketball NBA

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

The Follow-up to “Too Many Cooks” Is Mind-Blowing and You Can Watch It Right Now

Lili Loofbourow

Trump’s Lies Are Winning. You Can Fight Back.

Daniel Politi

Watch Philadelphia Police Put 85-Year-Old Rabbi in Handcuffs During ICE Protest

Nick Greene

Try Not to Freak Out, but LeBron James Is in Los Angeles (Which Is Where the Lakers Play)

Daniel Politi

Trump vs. Trump: President Claims He Never Said Something He Tweeted Only Three Days Ago

Josh Levin

Paul George Is Staying in Oklahoma City, According to a Barber

Jamelle Bouie

Protesters Push the Conversation on “Abolish ICE”

Daniel Politi

Comedian Claims He Successfully Pranked Trump Into Calling Him From Air Force One

Nick Greene

Uruguay’s Offense Is a Potent, Time-Released Cocktail of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez

Daniel Politi

Watch 12-Year-Old Deliver Emotional Speech at Immigration Rally: “I Live With Constant Fear”

Matthew Dessem

All the Cool Lines From the New Trailer for the Upcoming Mark Wahlberg Movie Mile 22, Ranked by How Useful They Would Be to Integrate Into Your Daily Life

Josh Levin

Cristiano Ronaldo Hikes Up Shorts, Bares Thighs, Exits World Cup

Most Read

The Supreme Court Just Revived a Doctrine That Could Crush American Democracy

Mark Joseph Stern

Why Amazon Was Really, Really Smart to Spend $1 Billion on This Online Pharmacy

Felix Salmon

Three Identical Strangers Has a Long-Lost Twin That Reaches a Very Different Conclusion

Daniel Engber

Democrats’ Options for Blocking a SCOTUS Nominee, Ranked From Least to Most Likely to Be Successful

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Nikki Haley’s Instagram Is a Weird Window Into the Life of a Woman Who Wants You to Know She Has It All

Rob Dozier

The Trump Resistance Is Nothing Without Obstruction and Impeachment

Osita Nwanevu