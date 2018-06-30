Paul George Is Staying in Oklahoma City, According to a Barber

Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to a call in the second half during Game Three of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 21, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Jazz beat the Thunder 115-102. Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

With the NBA’s free agency period set to start at 12:01 a.m. ET on July 1, there’s a growing sense across the league that LeBron James will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Just ask the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid:

The Lakers are FOREVER gonna be Kobe’s and Magic’s team.... Process that — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 30, 2018

The highlight of the day on NBA Twitter, though, has been the (pretty convincing!) rumor-mongering that suggests Paul George—who’s been rumored to join LeBron on the Lakers—might actually be staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The source of these rumors: the proprietor of the Oklahoma City barber shop Fade N Up:

OKC barber with a TL full of high-profile clients says Thunder fans about to get “GREAT NEWS” pic.twitter.com/NFFW9jl5YC — Sherwob Holmes (@World_Wide_Wob) June 30, 2018

But that’s not all! Rumor also has it that George’s Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook will be hosting a thanks-for-not-signing-with-the-Lakers party tonight.

Have a source confirming that there is absolutely a party tonight in Edmond hosted by Westbrook featuring a huge musical act. No word on if George will be in attendance. — Thunder Heads 🎙 (@OKCThunderHeads) June 30, 2018

There’s an invitation!!

The party seems to have become common knowledge at this point. But, it’s happening. Have seen the invitation. — Thunder Heads 🎙 (@OKCThunderHeads) June 30, 2018

And here’s more from ESPN’s Royce Young. If you don’t want to read the whole blockquote: Nas will be there!!!

Westbrook has organized the party, dubbed a “summer hype house party,” being held at a property near Lake Arcadia. He invited around 500 guests with the promise of a “surprise performance by a multi-platinum artist.” Sources told ESPN that artist is Nas. The invitation says, “The FOMO will be real.” Invited guests were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Young reports that the “motivation behind the party is presently unknown, whether it’s about free-agency recruitment, an announcement of something or just a summer house party.”

Please remember that these are all unconfirmed rumors. Don’t trust anything you hear during NBA free agency. (But barbers always tell the truth.)