No collusion! MGM

MGM released the trailer for Operation Finale on Tuesday, giving audiences a first look at director Chris Weitz and screenwriter Matthew Orton’s upcoming film about the total WITCH HUNT with massive conflicts of interest, led by Israel (& others) against, uh, *squints at notes* Holocaust architect Adolf Eichmann. Ben Kingsley will be playing Eichmann, which should make for a whiplash of a double feature with Schindler’s List; Oscar Isaac plays Peter Malkin, one of the Mossad agents who launched the POLITICAL WITCH HUNT against the ex-Nazi:

The film looks like sharp, fun pulp history, which means it’ll probably strain under the weight of this particular historical moment, but there’s no reason to hold its release date against it. Besides, this seems like a good time to remind people that there’s a big difference between hunting for witches and hunting for Nazis. Try hard enough, and eventually you can catch a Nazi.