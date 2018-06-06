Brow Beat

Oscar Isaac Subjects Ben Kingsley to a Total Phony WITCH HUNT in the Trailer for Operation Finale

By

Ben Kingsley in a Nazi uniform.
No collusion!
MGM

MGM released the trailer for Operation Finale on Tuesday, giving audiences a first look at director Chris Weitz and screenwriter Matthew Orton’s upcoming film about the total WITCH HUNT with massive conflicts of interest, led by Israel (& others) against, uh, *squints at notes* Holocaust architect Adolf Eichmann. Ben Kingsley will be playing Eichmann, which should make for a whiplash of a double feature with Schindler’s List; Oscar Isaac plays Peter Malkin, one of the Mossad agents who launched the POLITICAL WITCH HUNT against the ex-Nazi:

The film looks like sharp, fun pulp history, which means it’ll probably strain under the weight of this particular historical moment, but there’s no reason to hold its release date against it. Besides, this seems like a good time to remind people that there’s a big difference between hunting for witches and hunting for Nazis. Try hard enough, and eventually you can catch a Nazi.

Movies Nazis

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Reid Pillifant and Josh Voorhees

Democrats’ Newest Headache Is In New Jersey

Josh Voorhees

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Scores Easy Primary Victory Over Hyped Progressive Challenger

Matthew Dessem

Oscar Isaac Subjects Ben Kingsley to a Total Phony WITCH HUNT in the Trailer for Operation Finale

Inkoo Kang

Ocean’s 8 Thrives on Its Own Unabashed Girliness

Elliot Hannon

Trump Just Inadvertently Tweeted the Truest Thing That’s Ever Come Out of His Fingers

Felix Salmon

There Is No Justification for What Mark Zuckerberg Did to WhatsApp

Elliot Hannon

White House Contract Worker Wanted for Attempted First-Degree Murder Arrested as He Showed Up for Work

Jamelle Bouie

How California’s “Top Two” Primaries Undermine Democracy

Mark Joseph Stern

Thomas and Gorsuch’s Bizarre First Amendment Theory Would Sabotage Civil Rights Law

Jamelle Bouie

How the Enlightenment Created Modern Race Thinking and Why We Should Confront It

Marissa Martinelli

The Flood of Kate Spade Twitter Tributes Shows That Her Influence on Women Was About Much More Than Just Handbags

Rebecca Onion

Trump’s Lawyers’ Letter, Miss America, and Dr. Strangelove’s Voice

Most Read

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Is a Moving Documentary About One Fave Who Wasn’t Problematic

Aisha Harris

Kentucky Valedictorian Tricks Audience Into Cheering for Obama Quote

Amy Pollard

Trump Is Pursuing a National Anthem–Kneeling Feud With a Team Whose Players Didn’t Kneel During the National Anthem

Ben Mathis-Lilley

From “Fameball” to “Change Activist”: a Closer Look at Julia Allison’s New Persona

Ruth Graham

Scott Pruitt Reportedly Used His Influence to Try to Get His Wife a Chick-fil-A Franchise

Molly Olmstead

Many of the “Eagles Fans” at Trump’s Patriotism Rally Looked Suspiciously Like White House and Congressional Interns

Ben Mathis-Lilley