Ocean’s 8 Assembles a Crack Team, but Does It Go Off Without a Hitch?

Four Slate critics discuss the heist movie in spoiler-filled detail.

By

Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter in Ocean’s 8.
Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter in Ocean’s 8.
Barry Wetcher/Warner Brothers

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss moviesthe occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Marissa Martinelli spoils Ocean’s 8 with Aisha Harris, Inkoo Kang, and Carmen Russo. How believable is the movie’s Met Gala heist? What message is it sending with its all-female team of thieves? And did the cameos of characters from the other Ocean’s movies work?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Listen to Slate Spoiler Specials via Apple PodcastsOvercastSpotifyStitcher, or Google Play.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

Ocean's 8 Assembles a Crack Team, but Does It Go Off Without a Hitch?

