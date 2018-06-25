The Hate U Give Explores What It’s Like to Witness a Police Shooting

The first trailer for The Hate U Give dropped at the annual BET Awards on Sunday night. Amandla Stenberg takes the lead role as Starr, a young Black girl who witnesses the shooting of her unarmed friend, Khalil (Algee Smith).

In the adaption of Angie Thomas’ best-selling Young Adult novel, the fictional story of Khalil’s death echoes the emotional chaos in the aftermath of police shootings from Oakland to Ferguson to Crown Heights. Stories like Khalil’s have been too common in the news cycle, but the perspective Starr’s character brings is typically limited to viral videos and witness statements. The Hate U Give explores not only her grief, but the call to action she feels after Khalil’s death.

The movie is expected to debut Oct. 19, with appearances from Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Common.