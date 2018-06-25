Brow Beat

The First Trailer for The Hate U Give Explores What It’s Like to Witness a Police Shooting

By

The first trailer for The Hate U Give dropped at the annual BET Awards on Sunday night. Amandla Stenberg takes the lead role as Starr, a young Black girl who witnesses the shooting of her unarmed friend, Khalil (Algee Smith).

In the adaption of Angie Thomas’ best-selling Young Adult novel, the fictional story of Khalil’s death echoes the emotional chaos in the aftermath of police shootings from Oakland to Ferguson to Crown Heights. Stories like Khalil’s have been too common in the news cycle, but the perspective Starr’s character brings is typically limited to viral videos and witness statements. The Hate U Give explores not only her grief, but the call to action she feels after Khalil’s death.

The movie is expected to debut Oct. 19, with appearances from Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Common.

Movies Trailers

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Carmen Russo

The Hate U Give Explores What It’s Like to Witness a Police Shooting

Ken Early

England Always Flames Out at the World Cup. But This Year’s Team Feels Different.

Emily Cataneo

Can I Excommunicate Myself From the Catholic Church? Should I?

Christina Cauterucci

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Instagram Is a Very Surreal Window Into the Agency’s Self-Conception

Emily Brehob

What It’s Like to Be Intersex and Nonbinary in an Either/Or World

Mark Joseph Stern

Neil Gorsuch Just Declared War on the Voting Rights Act

Amy Pollard

Why the Maryland Primary Is an Uphill Battle for Progressives

Jordan Weissmann

Harley-Davidson Will Move Some Production Out of the U.S. Due to Trump’s Trade War

Ben Mathis-Lilley

President Attacks Small-Town Virginia Restaurant as “Filthy” Because It Protested His Child Concentration Camp Policy

Tom Joudrey

Much of the Recent Cinema Passing for Queer Is Anything But

Nick Greene

Where LeBron Should Play Next Year, According to a Theoretical Astrophysicist

Jesse Hassenger

Set It Up Leads Netflix’s Rom-Com Revival

Most Read

Ex-White House Ethics Chief: Sanders’ Tweet on Restaurant Eviction Violates the Law

Daniel Politi

The New York Times’ Jeremy W. Peters Defends His Reporting on Trump Supporters

Isaac Chotiner

Junot Díaz and the Problem of the Male Self-Pardon

Lili Loofbourow

Former Trump Adviser to Black Fox News Guest: “You’re Out of Your Cotton-Picking Mind”

Daniel Politi

Anonymous Workplace Notes Are a Terrible Idea, but Many People Leave Them Anyway

Alison Green

How Conservative Facebook Videos Boosted Trump’s Child Separation Message—Until He Backed Down

April Glaser