The Girl in the Spider’s Web Trailer Revels in Female Revenge

Still taken from trailer.

Seven years after the release of Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Claire Foy replaces Rooney Mara in the thrilling sequel, The Girl in the Spider’s Web. The new trailer shows Foy starring as Lisbeth Salander, the Swedish hacker who “hurts men who hurt women.” Her target in the trailer is a CEO who beat up two prostitutes but was acquitted in court. Salander brings him to justice in her own way, taking control of his finances while he hangs upside down from the ceiling. Some of the money goes to each of his assault victims, and the rest goes to his wife, who he also abuses.

The exacting of revenge on abusers, albeit fictional, is a very of-the-moment trend echoing the flood of harassment and abuse allegations in Hollywood. Moviegoers have also seen a barrage of strong female characters taking over the roles traditionally given to men in films like Wonder Woman, Atomic Blonde, and the latest Star Wars remakes. Women fiercely seeking revenge, like Debbie Ocean in Ocean’s Eight and Veronica Rawlins in Widows, are the stars of highly anticipated new releases. The Spider’s Web trailer hints at another level of symbolism, not only starring a woman, but tugging at the violent fantasies real-life survivors might have about their own abusers.

Lisbeth Salander, based on the literary persona from author Stieg Larsson, is Foy’s first movie role following her Emmy nomination for The Crown. The Girl in the Spider’s Web will debut in theaters on November 9, and includes an appearance from Lakeith Stanfield.