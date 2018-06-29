Brow Beat

Drake Drops a New Double Album, Scorpion

By

Drake on stage
Drake.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rounding out a year studded with headlines, Drake released his fifth studio album Thursday night. The Toronto rapper dropped 25 tracks on his first double-feature project, which immediately grabbed the No. 1 album spot on iTunes and took over the Top 25 Songs chart.

Scorpion features hit singles “Nice for What,” “I’m Upset,” and “God’s Plan,” which recently broke the national record for the most streamed song in one day. Drake’s new material ranges from a Mariah Carey sample to a Jay-Z feature to previously unreleased vocals from Michael Jackson. In a standout verse on “Talk Up,” Jay-Z addresses the recent shooting of Miami rapper, XXXTentacion.

“Y’all killed X, let Zimmerman live,” Jay-Z raps, referencing Trayvon Martin’s killer. “Streets is done.” In classic Drake fashion, the entire album fluctuates from arrogant and agitated to moody and emotional. When showcasing his sensitive side, the rapper divulges intimate details that have been the topic of buzzy industry rumors.

On “Emotionless,” Drake finally acknowledges Pusha T’s ruthless diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” in which the Virginia Beach rapper alleged Drake has a secret child with an adult actress. “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/ I was hidin’ the world from my kid,” Drake responds. “Breakin’ news in my life, I don’t run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call/ They always ask, ‘Why let the story run if it’s false?’/ You know a wise man once said nothin’ at all.” Drake further addresses his fatherhood on the very last track of the project, “March 14.”

But Drake’s cocky attitude prevails over all the sensitivity. On Apple Music, the album is accompanied with an editor’s note from the King of Streaming himself. “I hate when Drake raps, Drake sings too much, Drake is a pop artist, Drake doesn’t even write his own songs, Drake took an L, Drake didn’t start from the bottom, Drake is finished, I like Drake’s older stuff, Drake makes music for girls, Drake thinks he’s Jamaican, Drake is an actor, Drake changed, anybody else > Drake,” it reads in all caps. “YEAH YEAH WE KNOW.”

Scorpion is available for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.

Drake Hip-Hop Music

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Eric Betts

This World Cup Is So European, It Dips Its Fries in Mayo

Rob Dozier

Nikki Haley’s Instagram Is a Bizarre Window Into One Woman Who Manages to Have It All

Nick Greene

Some Informed Speculation About Why LeBron Didn’t Opt In to the Last Year of His Cavs Contract

Willa Paskin, Sam Adams, Jonathan L. Fischer, and Rachelle Hampton

Westworld Is a Timeless Mess

Isaac Butler

Sicario: Day of the Soldado Is the True Detective Season 2 of Movies

Amy Pollard

A Quiz App Exposed 120 Million People’s Facebook Data—and Cambridge Analytica Had Nothing to Do With It

Carmen Russo

Drake Drops a New Double Album, Scorpion

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Democrats’ Options for Blocking a SCOTUS Nominee, Ranked From Least to Most Likely to Be Successful

Rebecca Onion

The “Trump Tower” Instagram Geotag Has So Many Photos of Middle Fingers We Decided to Review Them

Paul A. Kramer

America Has Perfected the Art of Pretending It Isn’t Discriminating in the Name of National Security

Nick Greene

Where LeBron Should Play Next Year, According to a Game Theorist

Fred Kaplan

Don’t Look Now, but It’s Just Possible North Korea Isn’t Actually “De-Nuking”

Most Read

The America We Thought We Knew Is Gone

Lili Loofbourow

Why Young Democrats Are So Open to Socialism

Isaac Chotiner

Do Not Pierce My 5-Month-Old’s Ears!

Nicole Cliffe

Alleged Annapolis Newspaper Shooter Had History of Harassment, Sued Paper for Defamation

Elliot Hannon

Soccer Players Are Faking Shin Injuries. I’ll Prove It.

Dan Kois

Senegal Got Eliminated by FIFA’s Dumb “Fair Play” Tiebreaker. Here Are Some Better Tiebreakers.

Eric Betts