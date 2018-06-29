Drake Drops a New Double Album, Scorpion

Drake. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rounding out a year studded with headlines, Drake released his fifth studio album Thursday night. The Toronto rapper dropped 25 tracks on his first double-feature project, which immediately grabbed the No. 1 album spot on iTunes and took over the Top 25 Songs chart.

Scorpion features hit singles “Nice for What,” “I’m Upset,” and “God’s Plan,” which recently broke the national record for the most streamed song in one day. Drake’s new material ranges from a Mariah Carey sample to a Jay-Z feature to previously unreleased vocals from Michael Jackson. In a standout verse on “Talk Up,” Jay-Z addresses the recent shooting of Miami rapper, XXXTentacion.

“Y’all killed X, let Zimmerman live,” Jay-Z raps, referencing Trayvon Martin’s killer. “Streets is done.” In classic Drake fashion, the entire album fluctuates from arrogant and agitated to moody and emotional. When showcasing his sensitive side, the rapper divulges intimate details that have been the topic of buzzy industry rumors.

On “Emotionless,” Drake finally acknowledges Pusha T’s ruthless diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” in which the Virginia Beach rapper alleged Drake has a secret child with an adult actress. “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/ I was hidin’ the world from my kid,” Drake responds. “Breakin’ news in my life, I don’t run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call/ They always ask, ‘Why let the story run if it’s false?’/ You know a wise man once said nothin’ at all.” Drake further addresses his fatherhood on the very last track of the project, “March 14.”

But Drake’s cocky attitude prevails over all the sensitivity. On Apple Music, the album is accompanied with an editor’s note from the King of Streaming himself. “I hate when Drake raps, Drake sings too much, Drake is a pop artist, Drake doesn’t even write his own songs, Drake took an L, Drake didn’t start from the bottom, Drake is finished, I like Drake’s older stuff, Drake makes music for girls, Drake thinks he’s Jamaican, Drake is an actor, Drake changed, anybody else > Drake,” it reads in all caps. “YEAH YEAH WE KNOW.”

Scorpion is available for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.