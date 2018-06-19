Brow Beat

Michael B. Jordan Shares His MTV “Best Villain” Award With Roseanne Barr

By

At the MTV Movie and TV Awards Monday night, Michael B. Jordan was awarded Best Villian for his role as Erik Killmonger in the hit movie Black Panther. But he was graciously willing to give credit to someone he felt deserved the trophy more than he did.

“I’m shocked that I won this award for best villain,” he said as he took the podium. “I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.”

Jordan thought his accolade was more fit for Roseanne Barr, the now infamous actress who took to “Ambien tweeting” a saga of her most racist thoughts to date.

The 31-year-old actor, also known for his standout roles in Creed and Fruitvale Station, didn’t leave the stage without teasing his Black Panther costar, Chadwick Boseman. He joked that Boseman specifically asked him to tell fans to “stop asking him to say ‘Wakanda Forever’ in the streets. Y’all taking the forever thing a little too seriously.”

