Mexico’s 1–0 Win Could Signal the Decline and Fall of the German Empire

Germany’s forward Timo Werner vies with Mexico’s defender Jesus Gallardo during their 2018 World Cup Group F match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday. Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images

It’s a cliché to describe the play of Germany’s national soccer team in either martial or mechanical terms, so let’s call this 2018 edition what it really looked like during Sunday’s 1-0 loss against Mexico: a peaceful collectivist sporting society that may have slipped decisively into its decline and fall phase.

The defending World Cup champions looked complacent, here to accept the spoils of their victories but unwilling to put in the work to ensure that they win. Edward Gibbon would call it a loss of civic virtue. Pat Riley labeled it “the disease of more,” the difficulty of motivating teams who have already won titles to properly defend them, of rooting out and exterminating the unconscious remnants of self-satisfaction that keep players from giving their all.

It’s a different sporting cliché to explain Germany’s loss: Mexico wanted it more. It scrapped and battled and frustrated and restricted the Germans mostly to hopeful shots from long-range or poor angles, which played to the strengths of Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. Its defense frustrated Germany’s buildup when they pressed high early and kept them from getting space between the lines when it dropped deep late. As if taunting the Germans for their lack of fighting spirit, Mexico sealed the game by bringing on 39-year-old captain Rafa Márquez, soccer’s Ultimate Warrior, to shore up their back line.

When they had opportunities to attack, Mexico made the Germans look like a group of players who aren’t often required to play defense at clubs like Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid, and everywhere Mesut Özil has ever played in his career. With better decision making on the counterattack and better shooting from Mexico’s Miguel Layún—who peppered the crowd with his open looks—Mexico could have scored four.

But they didn’t need to score four. It took just one to overthrow the established order of Group F, a beautiful judo throw of a break from Javier Hernández and scorer Hirving Lozano.

The youngster puts it away!



Chicharito starts the counterattack and Chucky Lozano finishes it to give Mexico the 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/Ze5IUJuE3d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

Germany ran much of its offense for the first half through Lozano’s ostensible marker, right back Joshua Kimmich. He was so far up the field when the ball turned over that he was still 10 yards outside the box when the goal was scored. The closest German to Lozano, the only one to get back and even try to cover him, was Özil, who might literally be the last player in the world you want defending one of the world’s promising young attackers one-on-one.

Despite the magnitude of the win for Mexico—observers can debate where it stands among the biggest victories in El Tri’s history—the outcome of the group is still up in the air. These two teams were the favorites to advance from Group F, and it’s possible that Mexico’s advantage won’t hold through the next two games. It won’t have as much space to counter into against Sweden or South Korea, and the former’s powerful forwards and organized defense could keep the Mexico offense sputtering long enough to steal a result on a set piece. Or the Swedes could also thwart an increasingly desperate German team and send them home before anyone predicted.

If the favorites still advance and this result ends up being the difference, the surprise benefactor of Mexico’s upset might be Brazil, who could see Germany in the Round of 16 if they win their group, as expected. If Germany can’t shake its complacency, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Coutinho, and company might fancy their chances of avenging 2014’s 7-1 semifinal defeat. You can bet Brazil is going to fight for that one. Will Germany?

