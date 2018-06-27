Congratulations to Mexico, Who Wasn’t Quite Terrible Enough to Miss the World Cup Knockout Round

Mexico’s defender Edson Alvarez lays on the ground during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Mexico and Sweden at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg on June 27, 2018. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP/Getty Images.

I’m told they played the last 15 minutes of Mexico’s match against Sweden on Wednesday.

Mexico took some shots, maybe. Someone was probably fouled at some point. There might have been substitutions made. No one is really sure. Superman could have landed a 747 in the middle of the stadium and the world would only just now be noticing. These were the most irrelevant minutes of a World Cup that’s already seen a Saudi Arabia-Egypt consolation match.

Edson Álvarez’s own goal in the 74th minute put Sweden up 3–0 and essentially ended the competitive portion of the proceedings.

At that moment, Mexico was still set to advance to the Round of 16, but to ensure its passage to the World Cup’s knockout stage El Tri either needed to pull three goals back, which, given the first 74 minutes was less likely than Superman showing up with the 747, or South Korea needed to avoid defeat against Germany in a game that was still 0–0 at that point.

And so the world’s attention shifted en masse. Crowd shots of Mexican fans showed nearly everyone checking their phones for score updates. Announcers Jorge Perez-Navarro and Mariano Trujillo spent most of stoppage time narrating a VAR review in the game they weren’t assigned to. Rafa Márquez might have tried to commandeer a helicopter so he could pull a Deion Sanders across the approximately 500 miles separating Yekaterinburg and Kazan and sub on for South Korea.

The review came back positive. South Korea’s goal stood, knocking Germany out of the World Cup and ensuring Mexico would advance as group runners-up. It was the happiest 3–0 loss in history. Those fans with their phones took to jumping up and down and celebrating as news came in that South Korea had added a second on an empty net.

For Mexico, this was less “backing into” the Round of 16 and more “plummeting off a skyscraper like Hans Gruber at the end of Die Hard into” the next stage of the tournament. (Yes, Gruber was German and Germany was more Gruber-like on Wednesday. But what can I say, it was a two Gruber kind of day at the World Cup.) Mexico was dismal throughout against Sweden, struggling to break down the first good defense it has faced in this tournament. (Yes, that includes Germany. Sorry, not sorry, Germany.) Mexico’s offensive strategy of patience through the middle third of the field and panic in front of goal proved unsurprisingly ineffective. Rather than trying to play an extra pass for an easier shot, players all but shouted “this is my chance to be a hero!” before misfiring weakly into the arms of Robin Olsen. Mexico controlled possession, but Sweden looked likelier to score even before left back (and name from your philosophy syllabus) Ludwig Augustinsson was left alone at the back post to tuck away a mishit from Viktor Claesson.

And yet, the 2018 World Cup could still end well for El Tri. Mexico now has reached its quadrennial low bar. The Round of 16 is as far as it has gotten in each of the last six World Cups. Its opponent could still be any of Switzerland, Serbia, or Brazil. Brazil is probably the most likely option, and even that might be a blessing in disguise. Instead of another round on the front foot struggling to break down an organized defense, Brazil will attack Mexico like Germany did and leave space in behind for Javier Hernández, Hirving Lozano, and Carlos Vela to counter into. That sort of wide-open space could be just what Mexico needs to start playing well again. And that would be something worth paying attention to.

