Sounds Like We Won’t Be Getting More Star Wars Spin-Off Movies Anytime Soon

Into the Sarlaac, bounty hunter. Lucasfilm

According to a report from Collider, Lucasfilm has put development of future Star Wars spin-off films, including the rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett movies, on hold. The studio is instead focusing on Star Wars: Episode IX, a new Star Wars trilogy being developed by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, and the other new Star Wars trilogy from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

When rumors of an Obi-Wan Kenobi film broke last August, Stephen Daldry (The Hours) was in talks to direct, although no screenwriter had been attached. The Boba Fett film was most recently going to be directed by Logan’s James Mangold, from a script by Mangold and Simon Kinberg. Back then—not really that long ago—making a new Star Wars movie looked like a license to print money. But then Solo underperformed at the box office, new Star Wars movies started looking like a license to print slightly less money, and now the Boba Fett movie has dissolved while the Obi Wan Kenobi one just sort of disappeared.

Star Wars fans who are anxious about the missed opportunity to revisit the Star Wars saga from a slightly different perspective will have to make do by pretending this scene from Return of the Jedi is a Star Wars spin-off film focusing on C-3PO and targeted at Ewoks. From the right angle, it’s a Nabokovian story of unreliable narrators in which the details C-3PO leaves out (mostly dealing with how annoying C-3PO tends to be in a crisis) are just as important as the sound effects he includes:

Star Wars Episode IX, which J.J. Abrams is directing now that Colin Trevorrow has been fired, won’t open until December of 2019. Maybe Lucasfilm can arrange a theatrical release of the Ewok movies this Christmas to hold us over?