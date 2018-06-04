Sports

Let's Zoom in on LeBron James' Gross Left Eye

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California.
LeBron James and his gross left eye react against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California.
At a press conference on Saturday, LeBron James assured the assembled media that although his bloodshot left eye—which got poked by Draymond Green during Game 1—”doesn’t look better … the docs told me it’s better.” When he came out for Sunday’s Game 2, it was obvious James was at least half right: That eye definitely doesn’t look better.

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 03: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California.
Enhance.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California.
ENHANCE.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California.
ENHANCE!

Whoops.

What I meant was: ENHANCE!!!!!

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California.
Despite looking like the cover of the Terminator DVD, LeBron still managed to score 29 points in the Cavs’$2 122-103 Game 2 loss. He has 72 hours to bathe in eye drops before Wednesday’s Game 3.

