Let’s Zoom in on LeBron James’ Gross Left Eye

LeBron James and his gross left eye react against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

At a press conference on Saturday, LeBron James assured the assembled media that although his bloodshot left eye—which got poked by Draymond Green during Game 1—”doesn’t look better … the docs told me it’s better.” When he came out for Sunday’s Game 2, it was obvious James was at least half right: That eye definitely doesn’t look better.

Enhance.

Presenting an oral history of the time Bob Costas had pink eye at the Sochi #Olympics, by @kellyconaboy https://t.co/NvfBSV0Swq — New York Magazine (@NYMag) February 16, 2018

Whoops.

Despite looking like the cover of the Terminator DVD, LeBron still managed to score 29 points in the Cavs’$2 122-103 Game 2 loss. He has 72 hours to bathe in eye drops before Wednesday’s Game 3.