Let’s Zoom in on LeBron James’ Gross Left Eye

At a press conference on Saturday, LeBron James assured the assembled media that although his bloodshot left eye—which got poked by Draymond Green during Game 1—”doesn’t look better … the docs told me it’s better.” When he came out for Sunday’s Game 2, it was obvious James was at least half right: That eye definitely doesn’t look better.
Enhance.
ENHANCE.
ENHANCE!
Whoops.
What I meant was: ENHANCE!!!!!
Despite looking like the cover of the Terminator DVD, LeBron still managed to score 29 points in the Cavs’$2 122-103 Game 2 loss. He has 72 hours to bathe in eye drops before Wednesday’s Game 3.