Brow Beat

Late Night With Seth Meyers' Jenny Hagel Has a Special Message for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Although We Don't Speak Spanish It Seems Like Good News

By

Jenny Hagel speaks above a subtitle reading "The revolution is coming."
Good news!
NBC

It’s been a rough day for everyone: Anthony Kennedy’s retirement means women’s access to abortion is in peril, while the continuing plague of incivility means some women’s access to trout Grenobloise is on even shakier ground. In times like these, we have to take our victories wherever we find them, which is why Late Night With Seth Meyers took some time to celebrate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s win in her primary last night, even going so far as to have Puerto Rican writer Jenny Hagel come out and address Ocasio-Cortez in Spanish. Although our knowledge of the language is a little rusty, judging from Hagel’s expression and the tone of her voice, good things are on the way!

¡Si! Hagel’s speech—what we understood of it, anyway, which was mostly the name “Ocasio-Cortez”—is presumably the single most inspiring moment of cross-cultural communication since Tim Kaine gave an immigration speech in Spanish. Only by recognizing our roots as a nation of immigrants can we ever—what? The subtitles? Sorry, I started tearing up the second Hagel switched to Spanish, so I didn’t have a chance to read them. Just let me take this big sip of coffee first.



