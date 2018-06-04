Brow Beat

Lily Tomlin, William Shatner, and Other Famous Seniors Want You to Plan for Your Old Age on Last Week Tonight

That Neil deGrasse Tyson sure is a feckless … oh, never mind. John Oliver came awfully close to pulling a Samantha Bee during a segment on Last Week Tonight on Sunday night, but decided at the last second that it would be too much trouble. Instead, he got back to talking about conservatorship, or legal guardianship, over senior citizens. Older adults who don’t have a financial plan or a strong support system might wind up under the care of a stranger appointed by a judge, Oliver explained—and that can be a big problem if that stranger has less-than-noble motivations.

Take the case of Rudy and Rennie North, whose court-appointed guardian, April Parks, billed them for ludicrous amounts of money for her services, like $1,500 for court filings and travel in a single day and $108 for stretch pants. When confronted, Parks said she was happy to reverse those charges, but as Oliver pointed out, “you can’t just do a bunch of shitty things and then say ‘I’ll reverse it.’ This is someone’s life, not a fucking Missy Elliot song. Although, in fairness, you do probably need good stretch pants if you’re going to put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it.”

The Norths weren’t the only ones under Parks’ care, as she had as many as 100 wards at once. And while her behavior might seem extreme, it reflects the lack of oversight in places where local judges are elected and may not have a legal background or the resources to check up on seniors under court-appointed guardianship. “When Texas recently audited their guardianships, they found that over 3,000 wards had died without the court knowing,” said Oliver. “And ’Are they alive or dead?’ is the absolute least you should know about someone under your care. If a zookeeper didn’t know that 3,000 of his animals were dead, you’d put someone else in charge of that fucking zoo—or at least rebrand it as an open-air exotic meat market.”

Oliver didn’t disparage the system of conservatorship entirely, but he did call for more regulations and an increase in funding so that the government can keep better track of seniors who have been placed under someone else’s care. He also pointed out that you can avoid being taken advantage of simply by having honest conversation with your family about what to do when you get older. Fortunately, he has some older, famous friends who are willing to help: Fred Willard, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, William Shatner, and Cloris Leachman—and they have some surprisingly strong feelings about hippos.

