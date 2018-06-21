Brow Beat

Oscar Winner Kobe Bryant’s Invitation to Join the Academy Has Been Rescinded

By

Kobe Bryant enters the Governor's Ball, holding his Academy Award.
“Thanks for nothing, the Academy!”
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant won’t be joining the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences despite adding an Academy Award to his five championship rings earlier this year, Variety reports. Winning or being nominated for an Oscar is often a way to be considered for Academy membership, and, in Bryant’s case, the Short Films and Feature Animation branch voted to invite him to join. But the Academy’s Governor’s Committee has overruled the branch’s decision and rescinded his invitation. Officially, the committee decided that Bryant needed a more robust film career before joining the Academy, but the decision takes place in the wake of public outcry at Bryant’s Oscar nomination and win because of his alleged rape of a 19-year-old hotel employee in 2003.

Bryant won his Oscar for producing “Dear Basketball,” an animated short about his career directed by Glen Keane. As Nick Greene wrote for Slate, Bryant’s win was a “surprising throwback” in the year of the #MeToo movement, given the way his case became an emblematic example of the harms that could come to women who reported sexual assault. Bryant’s defense focused on his accuser’s sexual history, and her identity and past became tabloid fodder; his accuser dismissed the charges a week before trial began in exchange for an apology while a civil case was settled out of court. After Bryant’s Academy Award nomination, more than 17,000 people signed a petition asking that it be taken away. The committee’s decision could technically still be overruled by the Board of Governors before this year’s invitations are announced Monday, but this is a remote possibility.

#MeToo Basketball Movies The Oscars

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Oscar-Winner Kobe Bryant’s Invitation to Join the Academy Has Been Rescinded

Yascha Mounk

Most Americans, and Europeans, Want Less Immigration. But There’s a Limit to How Much State Cruelty They’ll Tolerate.

Jacob Weisberg

What It’s Like to Be a Federal Public Defender on the Border Right Now

Jamelle Bouie

Donald Trump Wants Credit for Ending a Crisis He Created

April Glaser

Splinter News Doxed Stephen Miller, and Twitter Tried to Stop It

Lili Loofbourow

We Can’t Help Describing Trump as Powerful Because We Describe All Men as Powerful

Mark Joseph Stern and Sofie Werthan

Kris Kobach’s Office Delays Compliance with Court Order, Questions the Meaning of “Immediately”

Rachelle Hampton

Detainees’ Family Members Are Reviewing Border Detention Centers on Facebook and Google

Rebecca Onion

Concentration Camps, Family Values, and Empty Fixes

Alex Barasch

Stories Focused on Detransitioning and Desistance Value Cisgender Anxieties Over the Reality of Trans Lives

Heather Schwedel

Instagram Wants Its New Video App to Be the Vertical YouTube

Amy Pollard

Flight Attendants Want No Part in Separating Immigrant Children From Parents

Most Read

Trump Explains That “You Have to Take the Children Away” in Unhinged Speech to Small-Business Owners

Molly Olmstead

For a Longtime Listener to the Nerdist Podcast, the Chris Hardwick Allegations Mark the End of a Complicated Era

Rebecca Onion

How the Trump Administration Is Defending the Indefensible

Dahlia Lithwick

My Kid Doesn’t Want to Volunteer. Is She Hopelessly Selfish?

Carvell Wallace

XXXTentacion’s Death Deserves More Than Indifference

Jack Hamilton

Trump Rambles and Disses His Way Through Confusing House GOP Immigration Meeting

Jim Newell