The Harassment of Kelly Marie Tran Reflects the Worst of the Star Wars Fan Base

Brow Beat

The Harassment of Kelly Marie Tran Reflects the Worst of Star Wars’ Fan Base

This is far from the first time one of the franchise’s stars has faced harassment online.

By

Kelly Marie Tran wears a blue bejeweled dress on the red carpet.
Kelly Marie Tran arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4 in Hollywood, California.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Kelly Marie Tran, the actress whose breakout role was playing Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, deleted or hid all of her past Instagram posts as of Monday. While Tran has not offered any public explanation for wiping the account, she has been the subject of persistent online harassment, largely from disgruntled Star Wars fans, since the movie’s release in December, which seems a likely factor. Slate has reached out to Tran’s representatives and will update this post if they respond.

A screenshot of Kelly Marie Tran's Instagram page. It is blank, and says "no posts yet."
Instagram

Meanwhile, Last Jedi director Rian Johnson seemed to confirm that online harassment was the cause of the actress’ departure, telling a Twitter user Tuesday, “You know the difference between not liking a movie and hatefully harassing a woman so bad she had to get off social media. And you know which of those two we’re talking about here.”

This certainly wouldn’t be the first time this pattern has played out between Star Wars fans and stars. Daisy Ridley has similarly been the subject of online harassment, especially after the release of The Force Awakens. She deleted her own Instagram account in 2016, citing the pressure of “growing up” in a public forum, while John Boyega, the first black man to take on a leading role in Star Wars, faced his own share of racist abuse after being cast as a stormtrooper in the same film. He dismissed the perpetrators in a New York Times interview as “victims of a disease in their mind. To get into a serious dialogue with people who judge a person based on the melanin in their skin? They’re stupid, and I’m not going to lose sleep over people.”

As admirable a sentiment as that is, The Last Jedi has received an unusually vehement backlash, and the resulting abuse, especially as directed toward Tran, has been some of the most pernicious. In addition to garden-variety racism and sexism, Tran has also been targeted by fans who specifically dislike her character and storyline, as though she should somehow be held personally responsible. That’s ironic, since The Last Jedi is, in many ways, a movie about fandom and its toxicity.

Star Wars in particular and movie and television fandom in general have an undeniable problem with online harassment, the brunt of which is being borne by women and people of color as they play more visible roles in major franchises with passionate fan bases. As Disney continues to slowly but surely diversify Star Wars—in front of the camera, if not necessarily behind it—it may also have to finally reckon with some of its worst fans.

Movies Social Media Star Wars

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Carmen Russo

Bradley Cooper Sings for Real in the First Trailer for A Star Is Born

Marissa Martinelli

The Harassment of Kelly Marie Tran Reflects the Worst of the Star Wars Fan Base

Christina Bonnington

How Apple Is Making Password Management Easier on Your iPhone

Molly Olmstead

Trump Commutes Sentence of Woman Whose Case Was Championed by Kim Kardashian West

Aaron Mak

A Somber Elon Musk Kept His Job at Tesla’s Shareholder Meeting

Carmen Russo

Stephen Colbert Confronted Bill Clinton About His “Tone-Deaf” #MeToo Comments

Molly Olmstead

New Jersey Police Who Repeatedly Punched Beachgoer Will Not Face Charges

Dahlia Lithwick

Anthony Kennedy Turned Masterpiece Cakeshop Into an Argument Over Who Spoke More Rudely

Stephanie Feuer

Making Friends With Other Sports Moms Made Me Feel Like I Was a Teenager Again

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! It Breaks My Heart When My Sister Acts Like I Ruined Her Childhood.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Report: Guard at of New York City Army Base Had Undocumented Pizza Deliveryman Arrested by ICE

John Culhane

Children of Queer Parents Often Face Confusion and Hostility. Establishing a Family Narrative Can Help.

Most Read

I Think My Mom’s New Husband Is Trying to Groom My Kid

Carvell Wallace

There Is No Justification for What Mark Zuckerberg Did to WhatsApp

Felix Salmon

How the Enlightenment Created Modern Race Thinking and Why We Should Confront It

Jamelle Bouie

Kentucky Valedictorian Tricks Audience Into Cheering for Obama Quote

Amy Pollard

The Secret Letter From Donald Trump’s Counsel Doesn’t Exonerate the President. It Implicates Him.

William Saletan

Many of the “Eagles Fans” at Trump’s Patriotism Rally Looked Suspiciously Like White House and Congressional Interns

Ben Mathis-Lilley