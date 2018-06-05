Designer Kate Spade Dead at 55 in Apparent Suicide

Kate Spade attends an event on Nov. 17, 2008, in New York City. Brian Ach/WireImage/Getty Images

Multiple outlets are reporting that fashion designer Kate Valentine, better known as Kate Spade, has died in an apparent suicide. She was 55.

Anonymous law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that Spade was found in her apartment on Tuesday morning by housekeeping staff. An investigation is still ongoing, but early reports suggest that Spade’s death may have been a suicide, with those same officials telling AP that Spade left a note.

Spade first rose to fame in the 1990s with a line of handbags. Coach bought her namesake brand, which she had already left, in a $2.4 billion deal last year.