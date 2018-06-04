Brow Beat

Jon Stewart Accuses Republicans of Hypocrisy Over Samantha Bee Outrage

By

Comedian Jon Stewart talks to a member of the media after a news conference March 5, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Stewart took part in a news conference to urge White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney not to cut the World Trade Center Health Program, which provides medical benefits to people who were affected by the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Jon Stewart.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart is coming to the defense of one of the show’s former correspondents: Samantha Bee. Stewart addressed the ongoing controversy, over Bee’s use of the word cunt to describe Ivanka Trump, during an audience Q&A at the comedy festival Clusterfest in San Francisco, with Stewart accusing Republicans who have criticized Bee of hypocrisy. “Please understand that a lot of what the right does, and it’s maybe their greatest genius, is they’ve created a code of conduct that they police, that they themselves don’t have to, in any way, abide,” he reportedly said.

The highlights from that conversation, via the Daily Beast:

The right described him as a “tool of the Obama presidency,” because he made two visits to the White House. Meanwhile, Trump “spoke to the head of Fox [News] and strategized with him on a weekly basis and uses their on-air talent as advisers.” He told liberals, “Don’t get caught in a trap of thinking you can live up to a code of integrity that will be enough for the propagandist right. There isn’t. And so, create your own moral code to live by, but don’t be fooled into trying to make concessions that you think will mollify them.”

This attitude extends to the outrage over Bee’s remarks, according to Stewart. “They don’t give a shit about the word cunt,” he said about the current administration, who released a statement calling Bee’s language “vile and vicious.” Stewart added that Donald Trump “says [cunt] instead of please, I’m guessing.” The president famously once used a different crude word to refer to Stewart himself.

In contrast, Stewart apparently had only nice things to say about Bee:

I’m going to tell you something about Sam Bee, because I’ve known her for a very long time. You could not find a kinder, smarter, more lovely individual than Samantha Bee. Trust me, if she called someone a cunt

Samantha Bee The Daily Show

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Christina Cauterucci

In Confronting #MeToo, Bill Clinton Echoes Donald Trump

Amy Pollard

Apple Will Let You Make an Animoji That Looks Like You

Joshua Keating

Tiananmen Survivor Urges the World to Boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Scott Skinner-Thompson

Masterpiece Cakeshop Does Not Create a License to Discriminate Against LGBTQ Customers

Nikolas Bowie

The NFL Anthem Policy Violates Several State Constitutions

Marissa Martinelli

Jon Stewart Accuses Republicans of Hypocrisy Over Samantha Bee Outrage

Ruth Graham

From “Fameball” to “Change Activist”: a Closer Look at Julia Allison’s New Persona

Frank Bowman

Trump’s Letter to Mueller Refutes Itself

Miz Cracker, J. Bryan Lowder, and Shirley Chan

When You Watch a Drag Queen, Her Look Is Telling You a Story

Jim Newell

The Primary Knife Fight That Could Cost Democrats a House Seat

Molly Olmstead

Scott Pruitt Might Have (Again) Violated Federal Ethics Rules, This Time in a Quest for a Trump Hotel Mattress

Fiona J. McEvoy

Can You Prevent Augmented Reality Ads From Appearing on Your House?

Most Read

It Sure Looks Like President Trump’s Lawyers Admitted He Obstructed Justice

Jed Shugerman

All the Reasons It’s a Bad Idea for Democrats to Impeach Donald Trump if They Win the House

Dahlia Lithwick

U.S. Senator Turned Away From Detention Center for Migrant Children

Molly Olmstead

Gay Americans Have Little to Fear From the Supreme Court’s Compromise in Masterpiece Cakeshop

Mark Joseph Stern

Why the Military Can’t Quit Windows XP

Jeremy Hsu

Would a Former President Get Secret Service Protection in Prison?

Daniel Engber