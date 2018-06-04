Jon Stewart Accuses Republicans of Hypocrisy Over Samantha Bee Outrage

Jon Stewart. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart is coming to the defense of one of the show’s former correspondents: Samantha Bee. Stewart addressed the ongoing controversy, over Bee’s use of the word cunt to describe Ivanka Trump, during an audience Q&A at the comedy festival Clusterfest in San Francisco, with Stewart accusing Republicans who have criticized Bee of hypocrisy. “Please understand that a lot of what the right does, and it’s maybe their greatest genius, is they’ve created a code of conduct that they police, that they themselves don’t have to, in any way, abide,” he reportedly said.

The highlights from that conversation, via the Daily Beast:

The right described him as a “tool of the Obama presidency,” because he made two visits to the White House. Meanwhile, Trump “spoke to the head of Fox [News] and strategized with him on a weekly basis and uses their on-air talent as advisers.” He told liberals, “Don’t get caught in a trap of thinking you can live up to a code of integrity that will be enough for the propagandist right. There isn’t. And so, create your own moral code to live by, but don’t be fooled into trying to make concessions that you think will mollify them.”

This attitude extends to the outrage over Bee’s remarks, according to Stewart. “They don’t give a shit about the word cunt,” he said about the current administration, who released a statement calling Bee’s language “vile and vicious.” Stewart added that Donald Trump “says [cunt] instead of please, I’m guessing.” The president famously once used a different crude word to refer to Stewart himself.

@caaataclysm Little Jon Stewart(?) Is a pussy, he would be hopeless in a debate with me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2013

In contrast, Stewart apparently had only nice things to say about Bee: