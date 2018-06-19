John Travolta’s Gotti Movie Released a Negative Ad Aimed at All the Critics Who Hated It

Brow Beat

John Travolta’s Gotti Movie Released a Negative Campaign Ad Aimed at All the Critics Who Hated It

John Travolta in Gotti.
“Made it, ma! Top of the Twitter feed!”
You don’t see movies advertised this way very often:

But then you don’t often see movies with Gotti’s perfect 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating, either, so desperate times, desperate measures. “Audiences loved Gotti but critics don’t want you to see it… The question is why???”, asks the tweet. It’s an interesting question, and should the answer turn out to be anything other than “the movie is bad,”—“Film critics don’t want you to see Gotti because it makes an irrefutable case that Roger Ebert murdered John Favara,” say—it’d make a great argument for seeing Gotti. But the ad doesn’t elaborate or offer any theories as to why critics might have unanimously reported that Gotti wasn’t any good, reasserting instead in all-caps that that “CRITICS PUT OUT THE HIT,” before asking, “WHO WOULD YOU TRUST MORE? YOURSELF OR A TROLL BEHIND A KEYBOARD?”

That last question will be sort of a “But doctor, I am Pagliacci” moment for most of the people who will see the ad on Twitter, but it’s always worth keeping in mind. Still, without more details on what, exactly, the people behind this ad think explains Gotti’s reviews, it’s hard to judge the credibility of their theory. As best we can reverse-engineer them, here are the yarn-connected index cards on the Gotti marketing team’s wall:

FILM CRITICS
who probably
AREN’T AS COOL AS JOHN GOTTI
deliberately
COLLUDED
to flood
THE ENTIRE INTERNET
with
BAD REVIEWS of GOTTI
but
WE WON’T SAY WHY

It’s all starting to make sense! The ad would be a minor classic of surprisingly hostile advertising of the “Fairsley Difference” school, if Gotti were a fictional creation and not an actual movie in theaters. But it is an actual movie, and you can spend your actual money to buy an actual ticket to spend two hours or so of your actual life watching it. Don’t let anyone stop you.

