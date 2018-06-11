Brow Beat

John Oliver Asks Us to Do the Unthinkable: Pay Attention to Sean Hannity

By

Sometimes, we do unpleasant things because they’re good for us, like jogging, or out of a sense of obligation, like helping a friend move a couch. But at other times, we do unpleasant things because we absolutely have to, like cutting off one’s own arm after being pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon. Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News fits into that last category, because, as John Oliver laid out on Last Week Tonight, watching it is both painful and, unfortunately, necessary.

On the bright side, Last Week Tonight has done the watching for us and is ready to give us the highlights. Hannity may be a hypocrite and a conspiracy theorist, but as Oliver points out, he stands out among all of Fox News’ pundits when it comes to covering what Last Week Tonight has dubbed “Stupid Watergate,” the Trump-Russia scandals that are like Watergate, only stupider. Hannity’s response to the first year of the Mueller investigation so far has ranged from the usual whataboutism to accusing a “deep state” made up of Hillary Clinton, the FBI, and even some Republicans of conspiring against Donald Trump … which somehow led to him becoming president anyway. Or as Oliver puts it, “the shittiest conspiracy theory ever.”

As tempting as it is to just ignore Hannity (and heavens, it is tempting) Oliver urges his presumably liberal viewers not to tune out Fox News, because some of the people who a﻿re watching could prove crucial to whether Trump is impeached and eventually indicted. Oliver notes that the network is undermining the Mueller investigation using the same tactics as O.J. Simpson’s defense lawyers—and we all know how that turned out.

John Oliver Last Week Tonight

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Phelan

We’re Increasingly Reliant on High-Tech Batteries, and Completely Unprepared for High-Tech Battery Bombs

Strategist Editors

Everything You Need to Make Your Own Iced Coffee

Richard L. Hasen

Sonia Sotomayor’s Dissent in the Big Voter Purge Case Points to How the Law Might Still Be Struck Down

Sam Adams

Incredibles 2 Has Incredible Action. If Only the Ideas Were Incredible, Too.

Evan Urquhart

Fragile Masculinity Is Pushing Trans Folks Out of Male Spaces

Mark Joseph Stern

Supreme Court, in 5–4 Decision, Allows States to Purge Voters for Their Failure to Vote

Aaron Mak

Cryptocurrencies Plunged By Billions of Dollars Because A Minor Exchange Got Hacked

Marissa Martinelli

John Oliver Asks Us to Do the Unthinkable: Pay Attention to Sean Hannity

Molly Olmstead

Officer on Air Force Most Wanted List Found 30 Years Later Living Quietly in California

Marissa Martinelli

How Ocean’s 8 Put Together a Gala Worthy of the Met

Ruth Graham

Many Church Services Are Now a Sea of iPhones. And Clergy Members Think That’s Great.

Simon Kuper and Stefan Szymanski

The Economic Theory That Explains Why the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team Has Been on the Decline

Most Read

Net Neutrality Is Officially Dead. Here’s How You’ll Notice It’s Gone.

April Glaser

John Kelly Reportedly Called the White House a “Miserable Place to Work”

Daniel Politi

The Date Is Here: So Long, Net Neutrality

Daniel Politi

Forget Russia. Maybe It’s the U.S. That Doesn’t Belong at the G-7.

Joshua Keating

“He Never Once Exotified Anyone”: A Latino Food Writer on Why Bourdain Meant So Much to His Community

Rachelle Hampton

There Are People Tasked With Taping Trump’s Papers Back Together After He Rips Them

Daniel Politi