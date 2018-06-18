Last Week Tonight Debuts a Song About Xi Jinping That Will Surely Be Banned in China

Chinese president Xi Jinping has quickly become the country’s most powerful leader in decades, thanks in part to a measure passed in March to amend the constitution and do away with term limits. John Oliver doesn’t seem too worried, though, since his Last Week Tonight segment on Xi, which criticizes his policies and repeatedly compares him to Winnie the Pooh, is destined to be flagged by the country’s internet censors.

Xi’s presidency has seen China introduce Black Mirror-esque social credit scores and detain hundreds of thousands of Muslims in “reeducation” camps, but you’d never guess it from the cutesy, cloying video being used to promote the Belt and Road Initiative, which Oliver compared to “Kommunist Kars 4 Kids” and “an irritating Old Navy commercial hawking a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan.” It doesn’t help that leaders of Western countries, including a now-enthusiastic Trump, seem content to trade with China despite blatant human rights violations. (Never mind for the moment that the United States has its own human rights violations to reckon with.)

Oliver compared China to the Facebook of countries, because “no matter how badly they behave, the world will still want to do business with them.” Then he gave us a glimpse at what it must be like inside Mark Zuckerberg’s mind:

Oh, I’m sorry, you don’t like us mining your data and undercutting your democracy? What exactly are you fuckers gonna do about it? Mail people printed out photos of the meals you ate? Call your friends and tell them happy birthday in out-loud words? I don’t think so.

Oliver may not be able to break past Chinese censors, but here in America, he can at least counter Xi’s “cuddly propaganda videos” with one of his own, about Xi’s misdeeds and his resemblance to a beloved cartoon character. The resulting song is every bit as grating as the original.