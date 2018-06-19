Want to Spend 16 Minutes and 37 Seconds of Your Precious Life Watching Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz Play Basketball?

You could have been anywhere in the world, but you’re watching the Blobfish Basketball Classic. ABC

American life expectancy is now at an average of 78.6 years—it’s dropped two years in a row—which means, to put a positive spin on things, that your time is more valuable than ever. But with only 41,312,160 minutes to kill—even fewer, if you weren’t born in the last sixty seconds—can you afford to spend more than 16 minutes watching late night host Jimmy Kimmel and Senator Ted Cruz play one-on-one basketball? That’s almost 0.00004% of your life, and although it probably won’t be the most embarrassing wedge of your “How I Spent My Precious, Fleeting Time on Earth” pie chart, do you really want to have to explain why you spent any time at all watching a 16-minute highlight reel of an event known as the “Blobfish Basketball Classic?”

You do. You want to see the “Blobfish Basketball Classic,” regardless of any long-term consequences. You’ve been told that this video features Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz playing basketball, you’ve been told that it will cost you a measurable percentage of your time on this planet to watch it, and you’re still planning to press play. Look, before you do anything rash, you should know that the two men also trade quips about health insurance and the country’s kiddie gulag archipelago. Still want to watch? Well, fine, then, and best of luck to you:

You’re going to blame it on us, aren’t you? Saint Peter or his non-denominational equivalent is going to show you this part of your life and ask what you were thinking, and you’re going to say that you just had to spend nearly 17 minutes you could have been with your family watching the Blobfish Basketball Classic, because Slate posted it on their website. And you love culture, and so you expected those 16 minutes would be important in terms of understanding the world, the stories we tell ourselves according to live, and so on and so forth, despite the fact that it’s called the “Blobfish Basketball Classic,” and features Ted Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel playing basketball, and isn’t Slate the real villain here for posting this video in the first place?

I mean, honestly? You’ve kind of got a point.