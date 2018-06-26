Brow Beat

Jimmy Fallon Responded to Donald Trump’s Tweet by Donating to RAICES in His Name

By

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has become, if not radicalized, then increasingly political in recent months, and the man whose hair he famously mussed has taken notice. On the Tonight Show Monday night, Jimmy Fallon responded to another angry tweet from President Trump—this time directed at the host himself, telling Fallon to “be a man.”

“Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working,” Fallon said, referencing the First Lady’s “Be Best” initiative. “When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but then I thought, ‘I have more important things to do,’” Fallon added. “Then I thought—wait, shouldn’t he have more important things to do?”

Instead of responding, Fallon chose to make a charitable donation in Trump’s name. He donated to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES). That’s the same organization that Slate’s own Felix Salmon looked into, finding that donations to the group were “not only going to an excellent and effective cause, they’re going to an excellent and effective cause that scales.” In other words, Fallon’s donation was indeed something better to do than beefing with the nation’s most powerful microblogger.

Donald Trump Late Night TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Sam Adams

David Lynch Says Trump Is “Causing Suffering and Division”

Sara Hudson

When New Orleans Realized Nobody Was Using Its New Road-Closure Map, the City Actually Fixed It

Fred Kaplan

James Mattis Is Being Pushed Out of Trump’s Inner Circle. That Should Worry All of Us.

Jordan Weissmann

Trump’s Attack on Harley-Davidson Is… Not Accurate

Carmen Russo

Jimmy Fallon Responded to Donald Trump’s Tweet by Donating to RAICES in His Name

William Saletan

Donald Trump’s Defense of a Disastrous Trade War Sounds a Lot Like George W. Bush

Gena Hymowech

Why Understanding Passing Is Key to Appreciating FX’s Pose

Nick Greene

In Praise of the 0–0 Draw, Which Allows Tired Soccer Announcers to Rest Their Vocal Cords

Sofie Werthan

The Royal Observatory at Greenwich Reopens After London’s Smog Forced a 60-Year Hiatus

Richard L. Hasen

Did Justice Anthony Kennedy Just Signal His Retirement?

Daniel Summers

Why I Dreaded Introducing My Husband at my Mom’s Funeral

Amy Pollard

Rodrigo Duterte Is Dissing God Now

Most Read

The Government Had No Intention of Reuniting Separated Families and Has No Plan to Do So Now

Dahlia Lithwick

Anonymous Workplace Notes Are a Terrible Idea, but Many People Leave Them Anyway

Alison Green

No, Donald Trump Is Still Not Popular

Jamelle Bouie

Neil Gorsuch Just Declared War on the Voting Rights Act

Mark Joseph Stern

Louise Linton Has Totally Overhauled Her Instagram Persona in the Wake of Airplane-Photo-Gate

Christina Cauterucci

The Mind-Numbing Social Media Outrage at Restaurants That Had Nothing to Do With Sarah Sanders

Aaron Mak