Jimmy Fallon Responded to Donald Trump’s Tweet by Donating to RAICES in His Name

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has become, if not radicalized, then increasingly political in recent months, and the man whose hair he famously mussed has taken notice. On the Tonight Show Monday night, Jimmy Fallon responded to another angry tweet from President Trump—this time directed at the host himself, telling Fallon to “be a man.”

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

“Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working,” Fallon said, referencing the First Lady’s “Be Best” initiative. “When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but then I thought, ‘I have more important things to do,’” Fallon added. “Then I thought—wait, shouldn’t he have more important things to do?”

Instead of responding, Fallon chose to make a charitable donation in Trump’s name. He donated to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES). That’s the same organization that Slate’s own Felix Salmon looked into, finding that donations to the group were “not only going to an excellent and effective cause, they’re going to an excellent and effective cause that scales.” In other words, Fallon’s donation was indeed something better to do than beefing with the nation’s most powerful microblogger.