James Rodríguez Is Back, and He’s Threading Passes Like a Dang Necromancer

Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez (R) fights for the ball with Poland's defender Michal Pazdan (L) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Colombia at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
James Rodriguez was a creative force on Sunday.
JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

There was more to like for Colombia about Sunday’s 3–0 rout of Poland than just the scoreline. Star midfielder James Rodríguez returned to the starting lineup after recovering from a calf injury, and he gave a performance reminiscent of the ones that made him the breakout star of the 2014 World Cup.

James’ inch-perfect pass to Juan Cuadrado for Colombia’s third goal was simply astonishing. It gets more impressive with each ensuing replay, like watching a magician spin the box containing the sawed-off torso of his lovely assistant to prove that no mirrors were involved.

The geometry of the pass makes no real sense. It was essentially teleportation, and I’m just happy the ball wound up at Cuadrado’s feet in its current state and not as some sort of horrific hybrid creature spliced together with Jeff Goldblum.

James was the top goalscorer of the 2014 World Cup but has experienced an up-and-down club career since that tournament. Russia should represent a chance for rejuvenation, even if his cameo against Japan in the opening match initially gave little reason for optimism. James sat out all but 30 minutes of that surprising 2–1 loss, a game in which Colombia played with 10 men for over 80 minutes. He had more time to get acclimated against Poland, however, and his delicately chipped cross to the head of Yerry Mina resulted in Colombia’s first goal. For James, it made 2014 seem like yesterday.

Colombia has three points and needs a result against a young and exciting Senegal team on Thursday in order to reach the Round of 16. With James breaking the rules of geometry with his passes, the math to get out of the group stage doesn’t look as daunting as it did last week.

