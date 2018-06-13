Brow Beat

Here’s What Late Night Hosts Had to Say About the North Korean Summit, All at the Same Time

By

Late night hosts Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, and Jordan Klepper.
Here’s what Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, and Jordan Klepper had to say, all at once.
Comedy Central/TBS/CBS/NBC/ABC

Water cooler conversations are getting increasingly arduous: Not only do you have to follow the news 24 hours a day to have a chance of knowing what people are talking about, you also have to know what late night television hosts had to say about every new development, or you’ll miss out on the jokes. When big news breaks—a North Korean summit meeting, say—it can take hours and hours of research to avoid embarrassment in the office break room. Honestly, who has the time?

So to make things easier on everyone, we’ve taken a page from artist Jason Salavon and superimposed the responses from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Conan, The Daily Show, The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Late Show With James Corden into one easy-to-watch video. Here’s what late night hosts had to say about the North Korean summit, all at the same time:

There’s no better feeling than being caught up on current events, is there? How will you spend the time you just saved?

Late Night North Korea Stephen Colbert The Daily Show

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Here’s What the Late Night Shows Had to Say About the North Korean Summit, All at the Same Time

Strategist Editors

The Hiking Backpacks I Count on for Every Kind of Outdoor Activity

Carvell Wallace

My Toddler Takes an Hour to Eat Dinner

Josh Voorhees

Mark Sanford Survived the “Appalachian Trail.” He Couldn’t Survive Trump.

Osita Nwanevu

Democrats Have to Earn the Latino Vote—and Not Just by Waging a Fight Over DACA

Elliot Hannon

Lawyer for Ex-FBI Deputy Director McCabe Sues DOJ for Withholding Info on Firing

William Saletan

Trump’s Deal With Kim Jong-un Is a Con Job. And You’re the Mark.

Heather Schwedel

What Is It Like to Own One of Elon Musk’s Flamethrowers? We Asked an Early Buyer.

Rebecca Onion

The Kim Win, the World Cup, and an End to Disenrollment

Marissa Martinelli

This Honest Trailer Correctly Labels The Incredibles’ Villain “a Perfect Prediction of Today’s Entitled Fan Culture”

Elliot Hannon

Trump Administration Now Looking to Build Tent Cities to House Immigrant Children Separated From Their Parents

Jordan Weissmann

Why Donald Trump Is Absolutely Obsessed With Canadian Dairy Protectionism

Most Read

We Now Know More About Why Rand Paul’s Neighbor Tackled Him Over Landscaping

Molly Olmstead

Why Are People So Helplessly Riveted by Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement?

Inkoo Kang

The Summit With Trump Couldn’t Have Gone Better for Kim Jong-un

Fred Kaplan

Trump Gives Kim Major Concession at Summit and Gets a Photo-op in Return

Joshua Keating

Why Did Kim Jong-un Bring His Own Toilet to the Trump Summit?

Molly Olmstead

How Pointless Was the Agreement Produced at the Trump-Kim Summit?

Isaac Chotiner