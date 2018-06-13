Here’s What the Late Night Shows Had to Say About the North Korean Summit, All at the Same Time

Here’s what Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, and Jordan Klepper had to say, all at once. Comedy Central/TBS/CBS/NBC/ABC

Water cooler conversations are getting increasingly arduous: Not only do you have to follow the news 24 hours a day to have a chance of knowing what people are talking about, you also have to know what late night television hosts had to say about every new development, or you’ll miss out on the jokes. When big news breaks—a North Korean summit meeting, say—it can take hours and hours of research to avoid embarrassment in the office break room. Honestly, who has the time?

So to make things easier on everyone, we’ve taken a page from artist Jason Salavon and superimposed the responses from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Conan, The Daily Show, The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Late Show With James Corden into one easy-to-watch video. Here’s what late night hosts had to say about the North Korean summit, all at the same time:

There’s no better feeling than being caught up on current events, is there? How will you spend the time you just saved?