Brow Beat

Here’s a Dishonest Tweet from Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Also Five Limericks

By

Kirstjen Nielsen.
Profiles in courage.
Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Here is an unusually Orwellian lie from Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen:

And here, because there’s no way to respond to this kind of thing substantively without losing your goddamned mind, are five limericks:

We are not stealing kids at the borders,
We’re not giving them panic disorders,
And those screams that you hear
Aren’t from children in fear,
But we won’t be admitting reporters.

Even back in the dark middle ages,
People rarely put children in cages,
But our motives aren’t tribal,
We’re inspired by the bible:
The part that says sin pays good wages.

Responding to war crimes with limericks,
Is a bullshit performative gimerick.
This pre-emptive admission
Gives me lifetime permission,
To pursue all my stupidest whimericks.

It’s not nice to call right-wingers racists,
At the most you should call them “birthplacists.”
Only hemming and hawing,
Can keep them from withdrawing,
Till our country’s a total disgracist.

The immigrant threat must be banished,
Even if a few toddlers get vanished.
If their parents had cared,
They would never have dared,
To have come over here speaking Spanish.

Donald Trump Immigration

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Here’s a Dishonest Tweet from Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Also Five Limericks

William Saletan

Trump’s Damning Doublespeak

Daniel Politi

At Least Five Killed When SUV Packed With Immigrants Crashes After Border Patrol Chase

Nick Greene

Congratulations, Nacho: You Scored the Best Goal in the Opening Week of the World Cup

Daniel Politi

Melania Trump “Hates to See” Families Separated at the Border

Matthew Dessem

For Father’s Day, Chris Cornell’s Daughter Posted a Duet of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” She Recorded With Her Dad

Daniel Politi

Democratic Lawmakers Make Surprise Visit to ICE Detention Center on Father’s Day

Nick Greene

How Many O’s Did Mexico’s ¡Goooooool! Against Germany Deserve?

Daniel Politi

Democratic Congressman O’Rourke Leads March on Tent City for Migrant Children

Eric Betts

Mexico’s 1–0 Win Could Signal the Decline and Fall of the German Empire

Daniel Politi

Trump Insists Ending “War Games” With South Korea Was His Idea, Not Kim’s

Daniel Politi

Roger Stone Met With Russian Who Offered Clinton Dirt in Exchange for $2 Million

Most Read

Trump Aide Stephen Miller on Separating Children at Border: “It Was a Simple Decision”

Daniel Politi

Can the President Be Indicted? There’s Significant Reason to Doubt Those Saying “No.”

Danielle Brian and Sarah Turberville

Feds Piece Together Michael Cohen’s Shredded Documents, Recover Encrypted Messages

Daniel Politi

Should We Be Putting Migrant Children in Detention Centers? Let’s Ask Oscar Wilde!

Oscar Wilde

Road Rage Leads Colorado Man to Shoot Woman and Children, Killing 13-Year-Old Boy

Daniel Politi

Does it Matter that Fox Cheaped Out and Didn’t Send World Cup Commentators to Russia?

Nick Greene