Brow Beat

Let’s Spoil Every Minute of Hereditary, Because Maybe You’re Too Afraid to See It

Three critics examine every last twist in the new horror film.

By

Toni Collette in Hereditary
Toni Collette in Hereditary
A24

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss moviesthe occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate movie critic Dana Stevens spoils Hereditary with writers Rachel Syme and Lena Wilson. Should we ever trust Ann Dowd? Where did the Satan worshippers come from? And why doesn’t anyone just talk about their feelings?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Listen to Slate Spoiler Specials via Apple PodcastsOvercastSpotifyStitcher, or Google Play.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

