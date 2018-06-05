Brow Beat

Here Are All the Brands in the Trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

By

A bewildering stew of corporate logos from Wreck-It Ralph 2.
Ah, cinema!
Disney

Disney released a new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 on Monday, and it looks like the studio has cooked up the most ambitious crossover event since Ready Player One. From beloved social network MySpace to beloved network equipment manufacturing conglomerate Cisco Systems, directors Phil Johnson and Rich Moore have packed every frame with the logos of your children’s favorite brands:

Here’s a list of the video games, films, and international technology firms you’ll want your children to be familiar with so they can get the most out of the trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

• Dance Dance Revolution X2
• Street Fighter II
• Dragon’s Lair
• Pac-Man
• Virtua Cop
• Frogger
• Space Invaders
• Cisco
• Amazon
• Twitter
• Snapchat
• Carvana
• MySpace
• IMDb
• Facebook
• LADbible
• YouTube
• Yelp
• Google
• National Geographic
• Photoshop
• Nordstrom Rack
• Urban Outfitters
• Family Matters
• Oh My Disney
• Beauty and the Beast
• The Princess and the Frog
• Sleeping Beauty
• Cinderella
• Mulan
• Frozen
• Sleeping Beauty
• Tangled
• Brave
• The Little Mermaid
• Pocahontas
• Moana
• Aladdin
• Snow White
• The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
• Cars
• The Muppet Show
• Up
• Star Wars
• Disney Animation
• The Marvel Cinematic Universe
• Pixar
• Toy Story
• Dumbo
• Fantasia

Please note that this list only covers the trailer—the full film will require a much more thorough grounding in logos, trademarks, intellectual property, and licensing agreements.

Disney Movies

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Here Are All the Brands in the Trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Josh Voorhees

Six Primary Contests to Watch on a Very Busy Tuesday

Matthew Dessem

Trevor Noah Is as Delighted as Donald Trump at the Sight of the Oversized North Korean Envelope

Elliot Hannon

Mueller Court Filing Says There’s Probable Cause Paul Manafort Engaged in Felony Witness Tampering Ahead of Trial

Elliot Hannon

Trump Manages to Make the Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Super Bowl Celebration All About Him by Disinviting the Actual Philadelphia Eagles

Will Oremus

Apple’s Plan to Help You Put Down Your Phone—and Why It Might Work

Christina Bonnington

How Siri Shortcuts Will Make Life Easier for iPhone Users

Christina Cauterucci

Sexual Indiscretions Are on the Ballot in California’s Primary for Governor

Willa Paskin

There’s Way Too Much Going on in Dietland, but Boy Is It Alive to the #MeToo Moment

Felix Salmon

Why Would Microsoft Pay $7.5 Billion for GitHub?

Rebecca Onion

Clinton’s Failings, Masterpiece Cakeshop, and Child Separation

Aisha Harris

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Is a Moving Documentary About One Fave Who Wasn’t Problematic

Most Read

It Sure Looks Like President Trump’s Lawyers Admitted He Obstructed Justice

Jed Shugerman

U.S. Senator Turned Away From Detention Center for Migrant Children

Molly Olmstead

Why the Military Can’t Quit Windows XP

Jeremy Hsu

Gay Americans Have Little to Fear From the Supreme Court’s Compromise in Masterpiece Cakeshop

Mark Joseph Stern

Would a Former President Get Secret Service Protection in Prison?

Daniel Engber

Who Gets to Decide if a Fictional Character Is Gay?

Willa Paskin