Here Are All the Brands in the Trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Ah, cinema! Disney

Disney released a new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 on Monday, and it looks like the studio has cooked up the most ambitious crossover event since Ready Player One. From beloved social network MySpace to beloved network equipment manufacturing conglomerate Cisco Systems, directors Phil Johnson and Rich Moore have packed every frame with the logos of your children’s favorite brands:

Here’s a list of the video games, films, and international technology firms you’ll want your children to be familiar with so they can get the most out of the trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

• Dance Dance Revolution X2

• Street Fighter II

• Dragon’s Lair

• Pac-Man

• Virtua Cop

• Frogger

• Space Invaders

• Cisco

• Amazon

• Twitter

• Snapchat

• Carvana

• MySpace

• IMDb

• Facebook

• LADbible

• YouTube

• Yelp

• Google

• National Geographic

• Photoshop

• Nordstrom Rack

• Urban Outfitters

• Family Matters

• Oh My Disney

• Beauty and the Beast

• The Princess and the Frog

• Sleeping Beauty

• Cinderella

• Mulan

• Frozen

• Sleeping Beauty

• Tangled

• Brave

• The Little Mermaid

• Pocahontas

• Moana

• Aladdin

• Snow White

• The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

• Cars

• The Muppet Show

• Up

• Star Wars

• Disney Animation

• The Marvel Cinematic Universe

• Pixar

• Toy Story

• Dumbo

• Fantasia

Please note that this list only covers the trailer—the full film will require a much more thorough grounding in logos, trademarks, intellectual property, and licensing agreements.