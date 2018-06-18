Brow Beat

﻿Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sells Record Number of Tickets After Tonys Triumph

By

The cast and crew of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two accept the award for Best Play onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
The cast and crew of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child accept the award for Best Play.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Accio, millions of dollars! The two-part Broadway production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child took home $2,277,446 for the week of June 17. That just so happens to be the week after the play won in six categories at the Tony Awards. That seven-figure achievement breaks the record for ticket sales for a Broadway play in a single week, a record previously held by … Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which took in $2,138,859 in one week in April.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won for Best Play, Best Direction, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Sound Design. It also summoned quite a few awards for its U.K. run, including nine Oliviers, another record.

Harry Potter Theater

Marissa Martinelli

