Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and The Band’s Visit Win at the 2018 Tony Awards

The Tony Awards were held Sunday night in New York, and like most awards ceremonies lately, the most memorable moments were more about the mess we’re in than the arts. From salutes to the survivors of a mass shooting to Robert De Niro’s simple but eloquent thoughts about the president, current events cast a longer shadow this year than usual. Nevertheless, the awards ceremony also included a few awards! Besides Robert De Niro, the night’s biggest winner was The Band’s Visit, a musical adaptation of the 2007 Israeli film about an Egyptian police band visiting Israel: it took home ten Tony awards, including Best Musical. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two, the Best Play winner, won a total of six Tony awards, while Angels in America won three, including Best Revival of a Play. Best Revival of a Musical went to Once On This Island, beating out the heavily favored revivals of mid-century classics My Fair Lady and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel.

Acting awards could almost have been given out in pairs: Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane both won for their respective lead and featured performances in Angels in America, while Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf took home trophies for their work in Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women. On the musical side of things, Tony Shalhoub, Ari’el Stachel, and Katrina Lenk all won their categories for The Band’s Visit, while Lindsay Mendez won Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel. Special awards went to John Leguizamo and Bruce Springsteen, while lifetime achievement awards were given to actress Chita Rivera and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Here’s a complete list of Tony nominees and winners, with winners in bold.

Best Play

The Children

Farinelli and the King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Best Musical

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Angels in America

Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Revival of a Musical

My Fair Lady

Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Garfield for Angels in America

Tom Hollander for Travesties

Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mark Rylance for Farinelli and the King

Denzel Washington for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Glenda Jackson for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad for Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff for Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer for Meteor Shower

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton for My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Tony Shalhoub for The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose for My Fair Lady

Halley Kilgore for Once On This Island

LaChanze for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk for The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman for Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Michael Cera for Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry for Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane for Angels in America

David Morse for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Susan Brown for Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Deborah Findlay for The Children

Denise Gough for Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz for My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Grey Henson for Mean Girls

Gavin Lee for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Ari’el Stachel for The Band’s Visit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ariana DeBose for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renée Fleming for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Lindsay Mendez for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Ashley Park for Mean Girls

Diana Rigg for My Fair Lady

Best Book of a Musical

Itamar Moses for The Band’s Visit

Jennifer Lee for Frozen

Tina Fey for Mean Girls

Kyle Jarrow for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Adrian Sutton for Angels in America

David Yazbek for The Band’s Visit

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for Frozen

Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin for Mean Girls

Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil’C for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Jonathan Fensom for Farinelli and the King

Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Santo Loquasto for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce for Angels in America

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dane Laffrey for Once on This Island

Scott Pask for The Band’s Visit

Scott Pask, Finn Ross, & Adam Young for Mean Girls

Michael Yeargan for My Fair Lady

David Zinn for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jonathan Fensom for Farinelli and the King

Nicky Gillibrand for Angels in America

Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Ann Roth for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Ann Roth for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes for Mean Girls

Clint Ramos for Once on This Island

Ann Roth for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

David Zinn for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Catherine Zuber for My Fair Lady

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Paule Constable for Angels in America

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Paul Russell for Farinelli and the King

Ben Stanton for Junk

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Donald Holder for My Fair Lady

Brian MacDevitt for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Tyler Micoleau for The Band’s Visit

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork for Travesties

Ian Dickinson for Autograph for Angels in America

Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Tom Gibbons for 1984

Dan Moses Schreier for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada for The Band’s Visit

Peter Hylenski for Once On This Island

Scott Lehrer for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Brian Ronan for Mean Girls

Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Direction of a Play

Marianne Elliott for Angels in America

Joe Mantello for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Patrick Marber for Travesties

John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

George C. Wolfe for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden for Once On This Island

David Cromer for The Band’s Visit

Tina Landau for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Casey Nicholaw for Mean Girls

Bartlett Sher for My Fair Lady

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli for My Fair Lady

Christopher Gattelli for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Casey Nicholaw for Mean Girls

Justin Peck for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Orchestrations

John Clancy for Mean Girls

Tom Kitt for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Annmarie Milazzo and Michael Starobin for Once On This Island

Jamshied Sharifi for The Band’s Visit

Jonathan Tunick for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Chita Rivera

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Regional Theatre Tony Award

La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Nick Scandalios

Special Tony Awards

John Leguizamo

Bruce Springsteen

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Sara Krulwich

Bessie Nelson

Ernest Winzer Cleaners