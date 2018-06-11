Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and The Band’s Visit Win at the 2018 Tony Awards

The Tony Awards were held Sunday night in New York, and like most awards ceremonies lately, the most memorable moments were more about the mess we’re in than the arts. From salutes to the survivors of a mass shooting to Robert De Niro’s simple but eloquent thoughts about the president, current events cast a longer shadow this year than usual. Nevertheless, the awards ceremony also included a few awards! Besides Robert De Niro, the night’s biggest winner was The Band’s Visit, a musical adaptation of the 2007 Israeli film about an Egyptian police band visiting Israel: it took home ten Tony awards, including Best Musical. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two, the Best Play winner, won a total of six Tony awards, while Angels in America won three, including Best Revival of a Play. Best Revival of a Musical went to Once On This Island, beating out the heavily favored revivals of mid-century classics My Fair Lady and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel.
Acting awards could almost have been given out in pairs: Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane both won for their respective lead and featured performances in Angels in America, while Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf took home trophies for their work in Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women. On the musical side of things, Tony Shalhoub, Ari’el Stachel, and Katrina Lenk all won their categories for The Band’s Visit, while Lindsay Mendez won Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel. Special awards went to John Leguizamo and Bruce Springsteen, while lifetime achievement awards were given to actress Chita Rivera and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Here’s a complete list of Tony nominees and winners, with winners in bold.
Best Play
The Children
Farinelli and the King
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Junk
Latin History for Morons
Best Musical
The Band’s Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Revival of a Play
Angels in America
Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties
Best Revival of a Musical
My Fair Lady
Once On This Island
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Andrew Garfield for Angels in America
Tom Hollander for Travesties
Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Mark Rylance for Farinelli and the King
Denzel Washington for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Glenda Jackson for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad for Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff for Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer for Meteor Shower
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Harry Hadden-Paton for My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Tony Shalhoub for The Band’s Visit
Ethan Slater for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Lauren Ambrose for My Fair Lady
Halley Kilgore for Once On This Island
LaChanze for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Katrina Lenk for The Band’s Visit
Taylor Louderman for Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Michael Cera for Lobby Hero
Brian Tyree Henry for Lobby Hero
Nathan Lane for Angels in America
David Morse for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Susan Brown for Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Deborah Findlay for The Children
Denise Gough for Angels in America
Laurie Metcalf for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Norbert Leo Butz for My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Grey Henson for Mean Girls
Gavin Lee for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Ari’el Stachel for The Band’s Visit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ariana DeBose for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Renée Fleming for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Lindsay Mendez for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Ashley Park for Mean Girls
Diana Rigg for My Fair Lady
Best Book of a Musical
Itamar Moses for The Band’s Visit
Jennifer Lee for Frozen
Tina Fey for Mean Girls
Kyle Jarrow for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Adrian Sutton for Angels in America
David Yazbek for The Band’s Visit
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for Frozen
Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin for Mean Girls
Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil’C for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Jonathan Fensom for Farinelli and the King
Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Santo Loquasto for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce for Angels in America
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Dane Laffrey for Once on This Island
Scott Pask for The Band’s Visit
Scott Pask, Finn Ross, & Adam Young for Mean Girls
Michael Yeargan for My Fair Lady
David Zinn for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jonathan Fensom for Farinelli and the King
Nicky Gillibrand for Angels in America
Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Ann Roth for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Ann Roth for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes for Mean Girls
Clint Ramos for Once on This Island
Ann Roth for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
David Zinn for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Catherine Zuber for My Fair Lady
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Paule Constable for Angels in America
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Paul Russell for Farinelli and the King
Ben Stanton for Junk
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Donald Holder for My Fair Lady
Brian MacDevitt for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Tyler Micoleau for The Band’s Visit
Best Sound Design of a Play
Adam Cork for Travesties
Ian Dickinson for Autograph for Angels in America
Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Tom Gibbons for 1984
Dan Moses Schreier for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada for The Band’s Visit
Peter Hylenski for Once On This Island
Scott Lehrer for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Brian Ronan for Mean Girls
Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Direction of a Play
Marianne Elliott for Angels in America
Joe Mantello for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Patrick Marber for Travesties
John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
George C. Wolfe for Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden for Once On This Island
David Cromer for The Band’s Visit
Tina Landau for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Casey Nicholaw for Mean Girls
Bartlett Sher for My Fair Lady
Best Choreography
Christopher Gattelli for My Fair Lady
Christopher Gattelli for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Casey Nicholaw for Mean Girls
Justin Peck for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Best Orchestrations
John Clancy for Mean Girls
Tom Kitt for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Annmarie Milazzo and Michael Starobin for Once On This Island
Jamshied Sharifi for The Band’s Visit
Jonathan Tunick for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Chita Rivera
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Regional Theatre Tony Award
La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Nick Scandalios
Special Tony Awards
John Leguizamo
Bruce Springsteen
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Sara Krulwich
Bessie Nelson
Ernest Winzer Cleaners