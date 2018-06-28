Brow Beat

Glenda Jackson Will Play King Lear on Broadway

Because plays about capricious, doddering rulers destroying their countries never go out of style.

Glenda Jackson just won a Tony for her performance in Three Tall Women, and a few days after that production’s final performance, she has booked a return trip to the Great White Way. Beginning next March, Jackson will star as the title character in a new production of Shakespeare’s King Lear.

Jackson played the role of Lear only two years ago at London’s Old Vic, but producer Scott Rudin has told the the Hollywood Reporter that this will be an all-new production, with a director and cast to be announced later. The theater that will house the production is also yet to be confirmed.

Sure, it seems like an odd time for a production of a play about a capricious, doddering ruler with ungrateful children who endangers an entire country by governing according to his personal whims, but who would think of mixing Shakespeare and politics, anyway?

