Brow Beat

Get a First Look at Damien Chazelle’s Follow-Up to La La Land: Blasting Ryan Gosling to the Moon

By

Ryan Gosling wearing an astronaut helmet.
Ok, everybody knows Moonlight won best picture on Earth. What this movie presupposes is, La La Land won on the moon?
Universal

Universal released the first trailer for First Man on Friday night, and it looks like director Damien Chazelle has decided who’s to blame for the La La Land/Moonlight Academy Awards mixup: Ryan Gosling. Judging from the footage, Chazelle employed decades-old, rickety technology to blast the two-time Academy Award nominee to the surface of the moon. There, he will presumably live in exile for the rest of his days, pining for Claire Foy:

Gosling, 37, hailed from Canada before his forcible lunar deportation. Although his career on earth began with The Mickey Mouse Club, it was his 2004 turn in The Notebook that brought him to the attention of mainstream audiences. Critical acclaim came in 2006, when his performance in Half Nelson earned him his first Academy Award nomination. Now he lives in a space house on the moon.

Update, June 9: This article originally misstated, based on extremely misleading film footage, that Ryan Gosling had been exiled to the moon. It now appears that First Man is a work of “fiction,” which is to say that it deals with imaginary events, and, as such, is not meant to convey that Ryan Gosling has actually been sent to the moon. Instead, Hollywood technicians used special effects to create images that made it appear that Ryan Gosling had been sent to the moon. No one has ever been sent to the moon!

Update, June 9: This article originally misstated that no one had ever been sent to the moon. In fact, men were sent to the moon in the summer of 1969. We now believe that First Man is a work of what is known in the industry as “historical fiction”: Although the images on screen are a reenactment, they are intended to depict, as closely as possible, the actual events surrounding Ryan Gosling’s 1969 trip to the moon.

Update, June 9: This article originally misstated that Canadian actor Ryan Gosling traveled to the moon in 1969. He did not. First Man will be “blasting off” (shipped by truck) to “the moon” (a theater near you) on “Oct. 12” (Oct. 12).

Movies Space Exploration

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Trump Shocks Allies With Tweets Insulting Trudeau, Backing Out of G-7 Statement

Matthew Dessem

Get a First Look at Damien Chazelle’s Follow-Up to La La Land: Blasting Ryan Gosling to the Moon

Daniel Politi

Merkel Posts Photo That Perfectly Captures Tense Mood of G-7 Thanks to Trump

Daniel Politi

Trump Says He’ll Know “Within the First Minute” if Kim Summit Will Be Successful

Daniel Politi

Prosecutor Says No Sign of Foul Play, Violence in Anthony Bourdain’s Death

Daniel Politi

Emmanuel Macron Shook Trump’s Hand So Intensely He Left His Thumb Imprint

Daniel Politi

Honduran Man Takes Own Life After He Was Separated From Family at Border

Nick Greene

Warriors Win NBA Title and LeBron Wears a Cast After He and His Weary Cast Are Cast Aside

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Blame the Warriors for Being a “Superteam,” but Also Blame Kevin Love for the Cavaliers Not Being One

Jordan Weissmann

Kitchen Confidential Showed It Was Never Too Late for a Second Act

Aisha Harris, Inkoo Kang, Marissa Martinelli, and Carmen Russo

Ocean’s 8 Assembles a Crack Team, but Does It Go Off Without a Hitch?

Daniel Hemel

The Trump DOJ’s Latest Obamacare Decision Is Baseless, Unprecedented

Most Read

Anthony Bourdain Modeled How to Be an American Abroad

Joshua Keating

Evangelicals Value People Over the Planet. Is That Why They’re Standing by Scott Pruitt?

Brian Palmer

Scott Pruitt Got Mocked for Calling Chick-fil-A a “Franchise of Faith.” He Was Right.

Ruth Graham

Kitchen Confidential Showed It Was Never Too Late for a Second Act

Jordan Weissmann

Emmanuel Macron Shook Trump’s Hand So Intensely He Left His Thumb Imprint

Daniel Politi

Kevin Durant Made the NBA Less Exciting. Why Won’t Anyone Say So?

Craig Fehrman