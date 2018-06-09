Ok, everybody knows Moonlight won best picture on Earth. What this movie presupposes is, La La Land won on the moon? Universal

Universal released the first trailer for First Man on Friday night, and it looks like director Damien Chazelle has decided who’s to blame for the La La Land/Moonlight Academy Awards mixup: Ryan Gosling. Judging from the footage, Chazelle employed decades-old, rickety technology to blast the two-time Academy Award nominee to the surface of the moon. There, he will presumably live in exile for the rest of his days, pining for Claire Foy:

Gosling, 37, hailed from Canada before his forcible lunar deportation. Although his career on earth began with The Mickey Mouse Club, it was his 2004 turn in The Notebook that brought him to the attention of mainstream audiences. Critical acclaim came in 2006, when his performance in Half Nelson earned him his first Academy Award nomination. Now he lives in a space house on the moon.

Update, June 9: This article originally misstated, based on extremely misleading film footage, that Ryan Gosling had been exiled to the moon. It now appears that First Man is a work of “fiction,” which is to say that it deals with imaginary events, and, as such, is not meant to convey that Ryan Gosling has actually been sent to the moon. Instead, Hollywood technicians used special effects to create images that made it appear that Ryan Gosling had been sent to the moon. No one has ever been sent to the moon!

Update, June 9: This article originally misstated that no one had ever been sent to the moon. In fact, men were sent to the moon in the summer of 1969. We now believe that First Man is a work of what is known in the industry as “historical fiction”: Although the images on screen are a reenactment, they are intended to depict, as closely as possible, the actual events surrounding Ryan Gosling’s 1969 trip to the moon.

Update, June 9: This article originally misstated that Canadian actor Ryan Gosling traveled to the moon in 1969. He did not. First Man will be “blasting off” (shipped by truck) to “the moon” (a theater near you) on “Oct. 12” (Oct. 12).