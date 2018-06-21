Sports

Paul Pogba Can Do Anything, Even Get France’s Lackluster Offense to Score a Goal

By

France’s midfielder Paul Pogba celebrates after winning the Group C match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg on Thursday.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images.

Paul Pogba, once the world’s most expensive player, can do just about anything you ask of him on a soccer field. He wins tackles at about the same rate that he hits key passes. He dribbles often and draws fouls at a high rate. He can shoot from distance and challenge for headers. He is a physical marvel and a technical wonder, yet he’s been benched for both club and country in the last year because no one can quite figure out what to do with him.

Pogba showcased the range of his abilities in a single play against Peru, transitioning seamlessly from instinctive defender to anticipatory playmaker, setting up Olivier Giroud for the shot that deflected into the path of Kylian Mbappé for the only French goal in a 1–0 win.

Pogba came of age in an accommodating environment. The Juventus midfield where he made his name required him neither to be the tough-tackling enforcer (that was Arturo Vidal’s role) nor the chief playmaker (Andrea Pirlo’s). He was the third man. He did a little bit of everything, much of it well. He had the freedom to go find the game, and what he found was often a spectacular way of winning it.

But the knock on Pogba has been that he can struggle to influence a game in more mundane ways. He has chafed against the restrictions that come with playing in a midfield pairing, seemingly unsure of how to balance his offensive and defensive responsibilities. Multiple times in the first half against Peru he stayed so close to his partner N’Golo Kanté that they were redundant as passing options. His form for Manchester United was up and down all season in the conservative system of United manager José Mourinho. Pogba feels like a luxury player in a position that doesn’t often have room for one.

But what a luxury to have. Pogba can do anything, and so people sometimes get upset when he doesn’t do everything. Kanté whirls around the field like the Tasmanian devil, sticking his foot in like a crowbar between opponents and the ball and prying it away. Pogba, by contrast, glides unflappably past like Bugs Bunny, his back straight, his gait loping through long distances like a fuel-efficient Usain Bolt. His gifts are obvious to even the most casual observer. He looks the part so thoroughly that it seems as if his ceiling should be rendering all the other players on the field superfluous.

Instead, he sits at the center of France’s powerful but inefficient offense, which produces tremendous amounts of heat and sound and awesome highlights on its way to a relatively paltry goal output. France’s brightest attackers found it difficult to connect against Peru, with Pogba playing left of center while Mbappé stuck to the right wing. With little creative synergy, much of France’s offense was run through Giroud, the world’s most stately backboard, via the bouncing of long passes off his forehead and chest into the paths of Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann.

With all the talent at its disposal, it doesn’t speak well that France has been so reliant on Pogba for its breakthroughs. Maybe if he keeps winning them games deep into this tournament, he will have finally done enough.

