In Praise of the 0–0 Draw, Which Allows Tired Soccer Announcers to Rest Their Vocal Cords

France's forward Olivier Giroud (L) is helped by Denmark's defender Simon Kjaer to stand up during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between Denmark and France at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 26, 2018.
Rest is important.
It took 37 games, but the 2018 World Cup finally got a 0–0 draw. France and Denmark ignored all the bad blood that has been brewing since the Scanian War and approached Tuesday’s Group C finale with as much intensity as an NPR ad read. There were only four total shots on target, and the most exciting moment came at halftime, when Fox showed highlights from the Peru-Australia match.

The first truly drab match of the tournament deservedly earned boos from unaffiliated fans in the crowd. France had little at stake as it was already through to the next round, and Denmark seemed satisfied to play for the draw and guarantee itself a second-place finish. That we had to wait almost two weeks for a stinker is a testament to how good this World Cup has been. (The previous record for most games in a World Cup without a draw came in 1954. That tournament had just 26 games, none of which ended 0–0.)

Make no mistake, there are good 0–0 draws, games in which keepers play out of their minds while teams exchange narrow misses. This was not one of those 0–0 draws. Still, the World Cup comes around only every four years, and this scarcity forces us to celebrate matches that should otherwise be buried so deep in our collective memory that they can’t be recovered by even the most aggressive forms of psychotherapy. To that end, I have come up with five whole reasons why France and Denmark’s snoozefest wasn’t a total waste.

1. The total absence of goals, goooooals, and gooooooooooooals gave Telemundo’s broadcast crew a much-needed chance to let their vocal cords rest and recover.

2. France and Denmark kindly let Peru soak up all the glory during its last match of the World Cup. La Blanquirroja waited 36 years to make the tournament, and its 2–0 win over Australia was a well-deserved curtain call.

3. Less exertion means less sweat. Less sweat translates to cleaner uniforms. Cleaner uniforms result in fewer loads of laundry. Fewer laundry loads demand less water use. Less water use contributes to environmental sustainability. Who needs goals when you can save the planet like France and Denmark’s eco-warriors?

4. Because there were no crucial or contentious moments, VAR got to enter sleep mode for a bit. Perhaps its circuitry even had the chance to dream, imbuing a sense of hope that it will one day escape the virtual world and laugh and love and live amongst real referees. It may have only been for a fleeing moment, but that’s something we can never take away from VAR.

5. A dearth of scoring means there’s no need to calculate goal differential, which requires math. Eat it, nerds!

