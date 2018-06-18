Brow Beat

Here’s Where You Can Listen to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Album If You Don’t Have Tidal

Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z surprised us all on Saturday by dropping their new album exclusively on the streaming service Tidal. As of Monday, however, the album is now available on other platforms, which means that you can re-cancel your Tidal subscription, if you’re so inclined, and instead listen to Everything Is Love, released under the artist name The Carters, on Apple Music or Amazon.

You can also listen below via Spotify, which is ironic, since “Nice” contains a Beyoncé dig at the service: If she cared about streaming numbers, she “would have put Lemonade up on Spotify.”

