The Bottom Half of the World Cup Bracket Is Shaping Up to Be a Real Garbage Dump

England players may not be celebrating goals on Thursday. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images.

By the time England and Belgium meet Thursday afternoon to determine the winner of Group G, the other 14 teams in the World Cup knockout round will be set. England and Belgium will each know what its two potential paths to the final look like—whether it will face Colombia, Senegal, or Japan if it comes in first or second in the group, and who will lie in wait should it advance to the quarterfinals and beyond.

And if each team is looking with a clear, impartial eye, then it will know what it has to do: Give it very little. Leave none of it out on the field. Do everything in its power to lose.

Belgium and England are both guaranteed to advance. All that remains to be determined is if they advance as a winner or a runner-up. They are tied on points, goal difference, and goals scored, the first three methods the World Cup uses to determine placement within a group. Should they draw, the tiebreaker will come down to FIFA’s fair play system, which penalizes teams for yellow and red cards. Should that finish in a tie, they draw lots.

However it is determined, the winner of the group will play the second-place team from Group H, which plays its final games Thursday morning, and the runner-up will play the Group H winner. As it stands, these could be any of Japan, Senegal or Colombia, depending on how those results shake out. If getting to the quarterfinals is the goal, then the best option would be trying to avoid Colombia, generally considered the strongest of those teams.

But it’s after the Round of 16 that the two options diverge most wildly. The two halves of the World Cup bracket are wildly imbalanced. Many of the pre-tournament favorites have fallen: Argentina squeaked into the knockout stage as Group D runner-up to Croatia. Defending champion Germany couldn’t even manage that. Right now, the bottom half of the bracket consists of an unconvincing Spain, host Russia, and the four European teams—Croatia, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden—that finished second in their qualifying groups and won playoffs to get into the World Cup.

That’s where the team that loses tomorrow will go, into a magical fantasy world where it plays one of Switzerland and Sweden for a spot in the World Cup semifinals. The winner of Thursday’s game, by contrast, could get Brazil in the quarterfinals. There are no sure things in knockout tournaments, and certainly not in this World Cup, but if you have the option to let somebody else handle Brazil, you let somebody else handle Brazil. Compared to the Colombia-Brazil-France gauntlet that could be looming on one side, getting Japan-Sweden-Spain is like running through one of the paper barriers that doesn’t have a giant muscle guy behind it on American Gladiators.

This could lead to some fascinating tanking strategies in the England-Belgium game. Two heavily-changed teams hacking each other down at every opportunity to chip away at their FIFA fair play score. Belgium playing tiki-taka to keep the ball away from an England team that wants to score into its own net. Both teams lining up to defend the other team’s goal. If you thought you understood the offside rule before, just try to consider the implications here, where any pass “backwards” to your own goalkeeper would be a violation.

This being a universe of infinite possibilities, and FIFA even more so, this isn’t the first time international teams have been incentivized to score own goals. Granted, the most notable prior occurrence came during a qualification match for the 1994 Caribbean Cup between Barbados and Grenada, where a strange variant of the golden goal rule led to both teams attempting to score own goals in the final minutes to ensure or prevent the game from going to extra time. One imagines the Barbadian press took it better than the English media will if one of their players scores a purposeful own goal.

But wait, there’s another wrinkle. Harry Kane is currently the World Cup’s top scorer. He wants to start Thursday so he can continue adding to his tally. His closest competition is Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, who we already know is missing the game with an “injury.” Kane’s incentives could perversely line up quite nicely with Belgium’s, which, depending on how perversely, could put in jeopardy both Just Fontaine’s record for goals in a single World Cup and Miroslav Klose’s record for the highest overall total. Or it could lead to him trying to score on his own defenders.

Unfortunately, their senses of decorum and fear of karmic retribution will likely keep England and Belgium from going all out in their pursuit of defeat. If one team does tank openly, then you can bet their tanking will be blamed whenever they get knocked out. But imagine if neither team loses. They’ll be on opposite sides of the bracket. We could get a rematch in the final with all of the twisted incentives swept away. Should that happen, they’ll know what they have to do. Maybe.