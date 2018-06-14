Brow Beat

Drake’s “I’m Upset” Video Comes With a Major Dose of Degrassi Nostalgia

By

Before Drake was, well, Drake, he was basketball star Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation, and he hasn’t forgotten those roots. The new video for the rapper’s single “I’m Upset” is proof of that. It starts off fairly ordinary (if you consider waking up in the middle of an arena ordinary), with Drake being fitted for a suit and musing about his self-worth ahead of his high school reunion. But we quickly realize it’s not just any high school reunion, because in walks Shane Kippel, best known for playing “Spinner” Mason, Jimmy Brooks’ best friend.

Kippel is just the first of many Degrassi actors to appear in the reunion video, including Stacey Farber, Adamo Ruggiero, Lauren Collins, Jake Epstein, Christina Schmidt, and Nina Dobrev. Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith are hanging around too, as Jay and Silent Bob, while Drake has still apparently not forgiven Ephraim Ellis for shooting him on the show, since he gets chased down in the halls of Degrassi Community School.

Stick around for the video’s end credits, set to the theme song “Whatever It Takes,” for maximum nostalgia, and to see comparisons of how the cast look now with footage of them on the show. Drake, of course, is currently embroiled in a feud with Pusha T, but you’d never know it from watching the video. In fact, it’s so nonchalant, so utterly unconcerned with their current beef, that it just might be the coldest response possible.

We’ll see if that changes when Drake’s new album comes out later this month.

