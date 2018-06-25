Brow Beat

Uh-Oh! Donald Trump and Jimmy Fallon Are A-Fussin’ and A-Feudin’ and Also the United States Runs a Network of Baby Jails!

A montage showing Donald Trump's Twitter portrait, Jimmy Fallon at his desk, and an unidentified migrant child being taken into custody by Customs and Border Patrol in McAllen, Texas.
Who will be the winner?
Photos by @RealDonaldTrump, Andrew Lipovsky/NBC, John Moore/Getty Images

Trouble in paradise? That’s what keen-eyed observers of the media scene were asking after seeing the latest exchange of tweets between late-night host Jimmy Fallon and President of the United States Donald J. Trump Sunday night, and it’s also what they were asking after seeing meticulously documented evidence that the United States is stealing children and shipping them off to shelters all over the country with no clear plans to reunite them with their parents. How did we ever get from this:

To this?

And as long as we’re asking the important questions, how did we ever get from this:

To this, from the Washington Post?

[Children who have been separated from their parents are being kept in] … a converted Walmart where each morning they are required to stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance, in English, to the country that holds them apart from their parents.

Why must they say those words, some of the children ask at the shelter in Brownsville, on the Mexican border in Texas?

“We tell them, ‘It’s out of respect,’ ” said one employee of the facility, known as Casa Padre, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing their job.

Will Fallon and Trump ever reconcile? Have none of these people seen Hamilton, or even Goodfellas? Baby jails? Fuckin’ baby jails?

Donald Trump Immigration Late Night

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Uh-Oh! Donald Trump and Jimmy Fallon Are A-Fussin’ and A-Feudin’ and Also the United States Runs a Network of Baby Jails!

Into the Library Cave, in This Week’s Open Thread

Yascha Mounk

Turkey’s Election Should Be a Warning to Every Democratic Country

Matthew Dessem

The Next Tom Holland Spider-Man Movie Is Called Spider-Man: Far From Home and We Hope You’ll Click This Story Even Though We Told You the News in the Headline

Lili Loofbourow

Junot Díaz and the Problem of the Male Self-Pardon

Isaac Chotiner

The New York Times’ Jeremy W. Peters Defends His Reporting on Trump Supporters

Mark Joseph Stern

How the Supreme Court Vindicated Sonia Sotomayor’s Visionary Theory of Digital Privacy

Matthew Dessem

Let the Pied Piper Eat in Peace

Nick Greene

James Rodríguez Is Back, and He’s Threading Passes Like a Dang Necromancer

Steve Vladeck

Border Patrol Agents Must Be Held Accountable for Violating Individuals’ Constitutional Rights

Eric Betts

What Makes Senegal Such a Joy to Watch

April Glaser

How Conservative Facebook Videos Boosted Trump’s Child Separation Message—Until He Backed Down

Most Read

Ex-White House Ethics Chief: Sanders’ Tweet on Restaurant Eviction Violates the Law

Daniel Politi

You Don’t Deserve Paul McCartney’s Carpool Karaoke Tour of Liverpool but It Will Cheer You Up Anyway

Matthew Dessem

Restaurant Owner Who Booted Sanders Has No Regrets: “I Would Have Done the Same Thing Again”

Daniel Politi

Michelle Wolf Looks at the Questionable Decision-Making Process That Keeps Putting Kellyanne Conway on TV

Matthew Dessem

Seth Rogen Refused to Pose For a Photo With Paul Ryan

Matthew Dessem

Former Trump Adviser to Black Fox News Guest: “You’re Out of Your Cotton-Picking Mind”

Daniel Politi