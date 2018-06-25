Uh-Oh! Donald Trump and Jimmy Fallon Are A-Fussin’ and A-Feudin’ and Also the United States Runs a Network of Baby Jails!

Who will be the winner? Photos by @RealDonaldTrump, Andrew Lipovsky/NBC, John Moore/Getty Images

Trouble in paradise? That’s what keen-eyed observers of the media scene were asking after seeing the latest exchange of tweets between late-night host Jimmy Fallon and President of the United States Donald J. Trump Sunday night, and it’s also what they were asking after seeing meticulously documented evidence that the United States is stealing children and shipping them off to shelters all over the country with no clear plans to reunite them with their parents. How did we ever get from this:

To this?

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

And as long as we’re asking the important questions, how did we ever get from this:

To this, from the Washington Post?

[Children who have been separated from their parents are being kept in] … a converted Walmart where each morning they are required to stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance, in English, to the country that holds them apart from their parents. Why must they say those words, some of the children ask at the shelter in Brownsville, on the Mexican border in Texas? “We tell them, ‘It’s out of respect,’ ” said one employee of the facility, known as Casa Padre, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing their job.

Will Fallon and Trump ever reconcile? Have none of these people seen Hamilton, or even Goodfellas? Baby jails? Fuckin’ baby jails?