Netflix Is Turning Dolly Parton’s Songs Into a TV Series

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 09: Dolly Parton speaks during SiriusXM presents Dolly Parton On Kids Place Live at Nashville Music City Theatre On October 9, 2017 on October 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

After using her famous name to proudly brand everything from resorts and water parks to (formerly) Civil War-themed theater and pirate-filled dinner shows, Dolly Parton is making her foray into Netflix Originals. The country music star will be the executive producer of a miniseries with eight episodes, each inspired by a song of hers. Netflix is expected to debut the series in 2019 and Parton will appear in some episodes. The show will be appropriate for “families and folks of all generations,” according to a tweet from Parton.

Still taken from Coat of Many Colors trailer.

Throughout an award-winning career, Parton has racked up a discography of almost 800 songs she has either written or performed. Based on the example of her 2015 made-for-TV film, Coat of Many Colors, it seems likely that episodes will be centered around beloved classics. But until 2019, we can still hold out hope for a guilty pleasure country rom-com series based on lesser-known titles such as “PMS Blues,” “Dump the Dude,” or “Backwoods Barbie.”