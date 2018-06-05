Brow Beat

Netflix Is Turning Dolly Parton’s Songs Into a TV Series

By

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 09: Dolly Parton speaks during SiriusXM presents Dolly Parton On Kids Place Live at Nashville Music City Theatre On October 9, 2017 on October 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 09: Dolly Parton speaks during SiriusXM presents Dolly Parton On Kids Place Live at Nashville Music City Theatre On October 9, 2017 on October 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

After using her famous name to proudly brand everything from resorts and water parks to (formerly) Civil War-themed theater and pirate-filled dinner shows, Dolly Parton is making her foray into Netflix Originals. The country music star will be the executive producer of a miniseries with eight episodes, each inspired by a song of hers. Netflix is expected to debut the series in 2019 and Parton will appear in some episodes. The show will be appropriate for “families and folks of all generations,” according to a tweet from Parton.

Young Dolly shows off her colorful, new coat.
Still taken from Coat of Many Colors trailer.

Throughout an award-winning career, Parton has racked up a discography of almost 800 songs she has either written or performed. Based on the example of her 2015 made-for-TV film, Coat of Many Colors, it seems likely that episodes will be centered around beloved classics. But until 2019, we can still hold out hope for a guilty pleasure country rom-com series based on lesser-known titles such as “PMS Blues,” “Dump the Dude,” or “Backwoods Barbie.”

Music Trailers

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Amy Pollard

The NSA’s Declassified Cold War Propaganda Posters Are a Bizarre Delight

Amy Pollard

Kentucky Valedictorian Tricks Audience Into Cheering for Obama Quote

Aaron Mak

Uber CEO Urges Employees to Say They “Have the D” in Meetings

Carmen Russo

Netflix Is Turning Dolly Parton’s Songs Into a TV Series

William Saletan

The Secret Letter From Donald Trump’s Counsel Doesn’t Exonerate the President. It Implicates Him.

Joshua Keating

Under Trump, the U.S. Is Becoming More of a Human Rights Outlaw

Jim Newell

Mitch McConnell Cancels August Recess. We’ll See if It Lasts.

Aaron Mak

How Did the FBI Access Paul Manafort’s Encrypted Messages?

Christina Cauterucci

Even Without the Swimsuit Competition, Miss America Is a Horrible, Indefensible Institution

Molly Olmstead

Scott Pruitt Reportedly Used His Influence to Try to Get His Wife a Chick-fil-A Franchise

Louise Melling

Religious Exemptions Have Chipped Away at the Right to Choose. LGBT Equality Could Be Next.

Inkoo Kang

Hereditary Reinvents the Horror Playbook

Most Read

Why the Military Can’t Quit Windows XP

Jeremy Hsu

Gay Americans Have Little to Fear From the Supreme Court’s Compromise in Masterpiece Cakeshop

Mark Joseph Stern

U.S. Senator Turned Away From Detention Center for Migrant Children

Molly Olmstead

Would a Former President Get Secret Service Protection in Prison?

Daniel Engber

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Is a Moving Documentary About One Fave Who Wasn’t Problematic

Aisha Harris

Who Gets to Decide if a Fictional Character Is Gay?

Willa Paskin