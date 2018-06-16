Disney Asks Theaters to Warn Patrons About the Strobe Lights in The Incredibles 2

Mr. Incredible, expressing surprise and concern. Disney/Pixar

After a Twitter thread about the flashing lights in Disney’s The Incredibles 2 went viral, the studio has asked theaters to warn their patrons before screening it, Variety reports. The film reportedly has several sequences featuring a strobe effect, which can cause seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy and a wide variety of other adverse health effects for people who are otherwise sensitive to flashing lights.

The initial warning seems to have come from Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica), a blogger who writes about life with vision impairments. Here’s her thread on the topic:

HEALTH ALERT I haven’t seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness. This thread is spoiler free — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

So, the villain’s weapon of choice in the movie is bright white lights that are at a rapidly flashing/strobing frequency, with the intent to disorient people. One of these scenes lasts over 90 seconds with continuous strobe light, other scenes last anywhere from 5-30 seconds — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

These scenes are also spread out across the movie and often come without warning. My descriptive audio device warned me about the larger scenes, but other times it was light strobe lights came out of nowhere for no reason. — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

I am not calling for a boycott of Incredibles 2, or to change the movie. It is very well done, and the strobe lights are an important point in the plot. I just wish Disney/Pixar and theaters alike would issue a warning that the movie contains several scenes with strobe lights — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Video games, some music videos, live concerts, theme park attractions, and even consumer electronics provide warnings about strobe lighting effects and the potential for seizures and other adverse effects. Why not have the same thing be done for a movie targeted at kids? — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Parents have the right to make an informed decision about something that could impact their child’s safety and people with chronic illness have the right to learn about potential triggers/make steps to avoid them. Incredibles 2 needs a safety warning at the ticket window for this — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Please share this thread, as well as my blog post on the topic below, and help to protect people from dangerous health effects that can come from watching Incredibles 2.https://t.co/DuVG5H6yKo



/thread — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

The Alamo Drafthouse in New York has already tweeted a warning about the film:

Important note: INCREDIBLES 2 contains a sequence of flashing lights which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities. Please see a manager if you have any questions or concerns! — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) June 16, 2018

No incidents have yet been reported from The Incredibles 2, but if it happens, it won’t be the first time. A 1997 episode of Pokémon famously sent more than 600 children to the hospital; more recently, the 2011 film The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part I caused seizures in some audience members.