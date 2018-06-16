Disney Asks Theaters to Warn Patrons About the Strobe Lights in The Incredibles 2

After a Twitter thread about the flashing lights in Disney’s The Incredibles 2 went viral, the studio has asked theaters to warn their patrons before screening it, Variety reports. The film reportedly has several sequences featuring a strobe effect, which can cause seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy and a wide variety of other adverse health effects for people who are otherwise sensitive to flashing lights.
The initial warning seems to have come from Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica), a blogger who writes about life with vision impairments. Here’s her thread on the topic:
The Alamo Drafthouse in New York has already tweeted a warning about the film:
No incidents have yet been reported from The Incredibles 2, but if it happens, it won’t be the first time. A 1997 episode of Pokémon famously sent more than 600 children to the hospital; more recently, the 2011 film The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part I caused seizures in some audience members.