Watch the First Trailer for Matt Groening’s Disenchantment

The latest adult cartoon is coming to Netflix on August 17. The Simpsons’ Matt Groenig has created a medieval fantasy world called Dreamland, showcased in a brand-new teaser trailer.

The cartoon answer to Futurama will feature a princess with a classic pair of trusty sidekicks, Elfo and Luci. But unlike most animated heiresses, Princess Bean also has a drinking problem. In the short trailer, she is brought in to her father’s royal court as a “no good, pile of scum” delinquent with “a weak jaw and buckteeth”—only to be revealed as the king’s own daughter.

Groening announced the creation of the Disenchantment last year, and has already inked a 20-episode deal with the streaming service.