Diego Maradona Had a Totally Chill Time During Argentina’s Win Over Nigeria

Diego Maradona's Day in Pictures

By

Former Argentina forward Diego Maradona (C) celebrates the opening goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)
Diego Maradona enjoyed his Tuesday.
GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Argentina’s dramatic 2–1 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday was not for the faint of heart. Nonetheless, heart-attack survivor and Argentina legend Diego Maradona watched the match from a box in Arena St. Petersburg. He appeared to have a nice time.

If you thought the 1986 World Cup winner would sit quietly as his beloved national team fought to escape a torrid group stage in thrilling fashion, then you probably should do a little background reading on Maradona. This is a man who knows a thing or two about living on the edge, and that remains true even if you ignore the fact that he was reportedly addicted to cocaine for much of his illustrious career.

The Nigeria match may have been an emotional rollercoaster for Argentina’s current players, but the day progressed like any average Tuesday for Maradona. This is just how the man lives, and the following photos give great insight into a day in the life of Diego Maradona.

Things started as they normally do for Maradona, with him screaming at the top of his lungs while holding a tapestry emblazoned with a saint-like image of himself. Thankfully for arena staff, he wore a lanyard and ID card to the match, as he isn’t very recognizable.

Retired Argentina forward Diego Maradona carries a poster bearing his portrait ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

While normal humans shower in water, Maradona bathes in a cascading heavenly light, as this photo taken just before the match demonstrates.

Retired Argentina forward Diego Maradona (2nd-L) poses ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018. - Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)
GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Not a Caravaggio painting. Just routine hygiene.

Retired Argentina forward Diego Maradona (C) reacts before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)
GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Sometimes he challenges the gods and has to employ helpers to keep him tethered to Earth. It’s not a big deal.

Former Argentina forward Diego Maradona (C) celebrates the opening goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)
GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Those helpers also make sure he doesn’t throw his entire skeleton through his hand and out his body. It’s rather difficult to reassemble a Maradona, and he’d hate to miss the Argentina game while waiting for a team of orthopedic surgeons to shove the bones back into his skin.

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 26: Diego Armando Maradona celebrates Argentina's victory following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Nigeria and Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 26, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
Alex Morton/Getty Images

Time for bed! Maradona’s nighttime routine includes flipping the double-bird to 65,000 people while a man in a Maradona jersey clings to him. Try that and some chamomile tea and you’ll really zonk out.

TOPSHOT - Retired Argentina player Diego Maradona (C) gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty Images)
OLGA MALTSEVA/Getty Images

Just look at the time on the expensive watches he wears on each wrist. It’s getting late and he has another busy day tomorrow. Sleep well, Diego!

Retired Argentina player Diego Maradona gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty Images)
OLGA MALTSEVA/Getty Images

