Maybe This Isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup After All

Cristiano Ronaldo as seen during Monday’s Group B matchup between Portugal and Iran in Saransk, Russia. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images.

Perhaps it wasn’t meant to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup after all.

It seems at times as though the world belongs to him—all the money, all the followers, all the corporate ambassadorships—but his resume at this event has been spotty. Ronaldo is now Europe’s all-time top international goal scorer, but he has never won the Golden Boot as top scorer in a major international tournament. He had appeared in three previous World Cups and scored just a goal in each. Until his hat trick against Spain in Portugal’s opening game of this year’s tournament, Ronaldo had fewer World Cup goals than Landon Donovan (as Donovan was keen to point out). Before Monday, he had scored every one of Portugal’s goals in this tournament. He had a chance to make it five of six. He didn’t take it.

Ronaldo’s missed penalty Monday cost Portugal both a victory against Iran and first place in Group B. The 1–1 draw meant that instead of a Russian team exposed by Uruguay, Portugal will face a Uruguay team that finally played well. Ronaldo ceded his lead in the Golden Boot race to England’s Harry Kane, and both Kane and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, who is tied with Ronaldo at four goals, have a game in hand to score more. Ronaldo was nearly even thrown out of the game after a VAR review of a thrown elbow.

Don’t waste too much energy feeling sorry for him, though. The list of things that have gone wrong for Ronaldo this year is short, unless you count failing to score in the Champions League final your team won as a disappointment, in which case you probably are Ronaldo. He is the reigning Ballon d’Or holder; the most famous athlete in the world, says ESPN, and the third-highest-paid, according to Forbes. He has led an aging and one-dimensional Portugal side into the knockout rounds of the World Cup. He even had that goofy bust outside his hometown airport, which is named for him, replaced earlier this month.

Ronaldo's Madeira Airport bust got an upgrade. pic.twitter.com/XLV7oxKUnl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 18, 2018

It’s an odd experience, seeing a (mostly accurate) statue of someone who obviously takes such pride in being statuesque. The grotesque caricature of the first bust was amusing not because there was no resemblance but because the resemblance was not the one the image-conscious Ronaldo would have chosen. It was a surrealistic version of him: Ronaldo waking up from surgery before the anesthesia wears off. It was a version of himself out in the world that he didn’t control; that it was so unflattering was perhaps his worst nightmare come to life.

Besides, the man doesn’t need another perfect bronze likeness. He’s already got one outside his museum. Yes, after you fly into the airport that’s named after him, you can take a 20-minute drive and pay 5 euros and visit the museum he’s built in honor of himself. You can see the actual Ballon d’Ors he’s won, read fan mail sent to him from around the world, take pictures with an augmented reality version of him, and stay in the hotel conveniently located onsite.

The statue there is 10 feet tall, its arms held down at his side in his personal victory pose, as if he was a Final Fantasy character. At its base, inscribed in English and Portuguese, is the message he’s tried to convince us all is true : “Best Player in the World.”

Does he really believe it? If he did, if he wasn’t spending every waking moment looking over his shoulder for Lionel Messi, then would the whole act still be necessary? For every fan his shameless solipsism wins him, some other is alienated by the fact that being a fan of Ronaldo means buying into the whole persona. You can’t just root for one of history’s greatest scorers; you’re also rooting for the guy who has his own museum, who markets the idea of Ronaldo so relentlessly there’s almost no room in which to ascribe personal meaning to him. You take him as he is—or else you’re not doing it the way he wants.

If you’re a real fan, you’ll forget about the penalty miss, and how it looked remarkably similar to Messi’s miss against Iceland earlier in the tournament. Ronaldo wants to be remembered as a scorer and as a winner. The rest of the action on the field is superfluous to him, backstory best excised from the stories of how he scores and wins. But those stories matter, not just the action taking place in the goalmouth.

Ronaldo comes across as interested less in greatness than in the acknowledgement of his greatness. What will happen to the trophies when the museum closes? Will the story of Ronaldo as told by Ronaldo be the one that survives? If you’re not convinced by his career-long argument that he is the “Best Player in the World,” then what’s left for you when every goal and flick-on, every theatrical, arm-pumping run and exaggerated exhalation become parts of his monument to himself? No doubt someone had already figured out where a World Cup Golden Boot would have gone. Perhaps after Monday’s games, they’ll hold off on booking the dates for renovations.