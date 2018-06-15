Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Spain 3–3

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his third goal during the World Cup Group B football match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, on Friday. Odd Andersen/Getty Images

It’s amazing to think that, of the 28 total players who participated in Friday’s thrilling 3–3 draw between Spain and Portugal, a full 27 of them were not Cristiano Ronaldo. I had to check the tape to be sure, but the match didn’t involve a field full of Ronaldos, even though it certainly felt like it at times.

Even when he’s playing poorly, the Portuguese superstar has a way of overshadowing everyone and everything around him. (A Ronaldo pout can earn a stronger crowd reaction than a goal from a normal human.) But when he’s at his best, as he was in Sochi against Spain in both countries’ World Cup opener, his shadow takes on enough weight to absorb all of his surroundings.

The Portuguese superstar’s hat trick would be considered folk-hero stuff were he willing to accept the tropes of modest, fireside mythology. Folk heroes represent communities of people, whereas Ronaldo simply represents Ronaldo. Did you think he was wearing a Portugal jersey? Of course not—his teammates were wearing Ronaldo jerseys.

Despite revolving around him, the world very much is against Ronaldo. Shortly before kickoff, a Madrid-based newspaper reported that the star had agreed to pay Spanish authorities $21.7 million in response to charges of tax evasion while also accepting a suspended two-year prison sentence. Ronaldo would never just hand over the money without taking something in return from Spain, and he spent the better part of 90 minutes on Friday extracting his just restitution.

Ronaldo’s first goal came early, when he converted from the penalty spot. (He was the one who drew the foul that led to the opportunity, of course.)

Cristiano Ronaldo gets the opener!



He draws the penalty and buries it to give Portugal an early 1-0 lead against Spain. #PORESP pic.twitter.com/P08bLoLcKV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Spain equalized through the strength and skill of Diego Costa, but Ronaldo struck again just before halftime to regain the lead.

David de Gea is going to want that one back 🙈 pic.twitter.com/hqjFQtWbOJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

The goal may have been the result of a David de Gea mistake, though it could be argued that de Gea’s error occurred when he dared to inhabit the same astral plane as Ronaldo.

Spain eventually played itself back into the game and took the lead with a Nacho screamer from outside the box.

UNBELIEVABLE STRIKE FROM NACHO! 😱



The defender makes up for his early mistake with a beauty to put Spain ahead 3-2. pic.twitter.com/r6Zokn9mQ5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

It was an incredible goal, one that would have defined most any other match. Ronaldo was involved in this affair, however, so Nacho’s effort was merely a preamble. After being fouled on the edge of the box, Ronaldo stepped up to a free kick in the 88th minute and put an exclamation point on his day.

Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pJwSByuz5y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Stay tuned for all the replays, which show just how amazing the goal was. The dip and curl Ronaldo placed on it, for one thing, undid centuries of progress in the field of physics. It was borderline heretical—they’ve put people on the rack for less.

Come the the final whistle, the scoreline was balanced. Everything else had tilted toward Ronaldo.

