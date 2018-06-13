Clueless, The Musical Is Coming This Fall

Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone in Clueless. IMDB

Clueless, The Musical is really happening. New York City’s The New Group revealed the news as part of its 2018-2019 lineup, which also includes The True with Edie Falco, Daddy, and Yea, Sister!

The stage adaptation of the 1995 classic will be written by Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the movie; Rock of Ages’ Kristin Hanggi will direct the production. Although Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s Stephen Trask was at one point reported to be writing original songs, the musical’s score, will, according to the press release, “reimagine … ‘90s hits into ingenious parodies and yearning monologues for her lovesick characters.” Choreography will be by Come From Away’s Kelly Devine. No casting has yet been announced.

Clueless fans will have to wait until November to see if Mona May works her magic on the show’s classic costume design.