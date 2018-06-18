AMC Pulls Chris Hardwick’s Talking With … in the Wake of Sexual Abuse Allegations

Chris Hardwick in May. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In light of recent sexual assault allegations, Talking With Chris Hardwick has been pulled off of AMC. Chris Hardwick also hosts The Wall on NBC, but the network is currently “assessing the situation,” according to a statement given to Deadline.

Hardwick was accused of sexually assaulting his former girlfriend, actress Chloe Dykstra. She made her claims in a Medium post that detailed an abusive relationship with an unnamed man who she identified as has having gone from “mildly successful podcaster to a powerhouse CEO of his own company.” Hardwick effectively acknowledged he was the subject of Dykstra’s post in a statement, but denied the more serious charges: “Our three year relationship was not perfect—we were ultimately not a good match and argued—even shouted at each other—but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

The talk show host was also pulled from his scheduled appearances as a panel moderator for AMC and BBC America at San Diego Comic-Con in July, and Nerdist, the company he founded, issued a statement saying that he had “no operational involvement” with the company for the previous two years, and was “removing all reference” to Hardwick from the site. AMC was mum on the future of the Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead, which is still scheduled to return in October with a new season of The Walking Dead.