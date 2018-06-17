For Father’s Day, Chris Cornell’s Daughter Posted a Duet of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” She Recorded With Her Dad

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you’re looking to get teary-eyed this Father’s Day—and what’s happening on our border isn’t enough for you—Chris Cornell’s thirteen-year-old daughter Toni Cornell posted a duet she recorded with her late father to YouTube on Sunday. It’s a recording of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a song made famous by Sinéad O’Connor and famously covered by Cornell at a SiriusXM appearance a few years before his 2017 death by suicide at the age of 52. In this version, he harmonizes with his daughter:

Cornell wrote the following note to her father in the video’s description:

Daddy, I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you. - Toni

It’s not the first time the younger Cornell has paid tribute to her father with song. At his funeral, his friend Chester Bennington of Linkin Park sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”; after Bennington’s suicide a few months later, Toni Collette joined One Republic’s Ryan Tedder to reprise the song in both men’s memory on Good Morning America:

A moving and beautiful tribute to Chris Cornell & Chester Bennington this morning from Chris' daughter Toni and @RyanTedder... pic.twitter.com/0iFlHxs616 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017

And as long as we’re trading performances that will require a run for the tissue box, here’s Prince’s original studio recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” paired with rehearsal footage from 1984:

No, no, I’m not crying, I just remembered I have to go, uh, water those flowers in the back yard.