Brendan Fraser Says Group Behind Golden Globes Treated 2003 Groping Incident as a “Joke”

Brendan Fraser is not happy with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s response to a groping incident from 2003 involving the organization’s former president. Earlier this year, Fraser publicly accused Philip Berk, who is still a member of HFPA, of touching him inappropriately during a luncheon 15 years ago. Multiple sources, including Berk himself, acknowledge that Berk touched Fraser’s backside that day, but Fraser said in a GQ profile that Berk did more than that: “His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around.”

Berk has called Fraser’s version of events “a total fabrication” and explained the encounter as having “pinched Fraser in jest, in reference to a false gossip item he’d read about Fraser doing the same to someone else.” The HFPA, which also investigated Fraser’s claims in 2003, commissioned a new “independent investigation” in response to the GQ story in which Fraser raised the allegations again. According to Fraser, the organization asked him to sign off on a joint statement, which supposedly read: “Although it was concluded that Mr. Berk inappropriately touched Mr. Fraser, the evidence supports that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance.”

Fraser’s story is strikingly similar to that of Terry Crews, who became among the most prominent male voices to join the #MeToo movement when he accused a Hollywood agent, later identified as Adam Venit, of groping his privates at a Hollywood party in 2016. Venit responded to that accusation by issuing a general denial of the allegations, but he also clarified that his actions were “not sexual.”

HFPA used similar language in a new statement in which they affirmed their anti-harassment stance but noted that while they have apologized again to Fraser, they “also conveyed our need to abide by the investigation’s finding that the exchange was not an intended sexual advance.” It’s notable that that distinction—that the alleged touching was not sexual in nature—has now been brought up in response to two high-profile incidents, and in both cases, all parties involved were men. Fraser told GQ, “If I was a woman, I question if Berk would’ve even been in a job in 2003.”

