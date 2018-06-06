Bradley Cooper Sings for Real in the First Trailer for A Star Is Born

Brow Beat

Bradley Cooper Sings For Real in New Trailer for A Star Is Born

By

Bradley Cooper singing in character.
Still taken from trailer.

In the first official trailer for A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper sings live alongside Lady Gaga—and he sounds pretty good. As his costar, Gaga insisted that there would be no pre-recorded vocals or lip-synching in the film. Some of it was even filmed in front of live audiences at packed summer festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach. In his debut as a film director, Cooper spent three years learning to sing and developing his vision for the movie, according to a conversation he had with Robert DeNiro at the Tribeca Film Festival.

A Star Is Born will also be a first for Lady Gaga. The pop star and newly minted TV actress is taking on her first movie role after winning a Golden Globe for her role on American Horror Story: Hotel. She follows in the footsteps of Janet Gaynor, who starred in the 1937 original film, as well as Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, who starred in later remakes.

Dave Chappelle also makes an appearance as an old friend of Cooper’s country music star, wearing a hat you will have to watch the trailer to believe. A Star Is Born will be in theaters October 5.

