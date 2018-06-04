Pre-Woke Watching

The First Time I Saw Lesbian Sex Was Black Swan. Now I’m Out, and a Little Horrified By It.

By

When you watch old favorites years later, sometimes you realize how much you used to overlook. In Pre-Woke Watching, based on the recurring segment from Slate’s Represent podcast, viewers revisit their personal classics and evaluate how they look now.

When I was a sophomore in high school, I went to see Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan with my best friend. It was the first time I ever saw a lesbian sex scene, and it’s fair to say it had a profound effect on me. I came out as gay a year later.

Black Swan was one of the first films I’d ever seen where female pleasure was depicted whatsoever—and the first movie I saw that took lesbianism seriously. At least I thought it did. Eight years later, I’ve realized that the romance that helped me understand my own lesbianism is not just deeply unromantic, it’s also founded on homophobic tropes. Watch more in the video.

Watch more episodes of Pre-Woke Watching:

I Grew Up Watching Friends in India. I Worry About the Damage It Still Does There.

I Wanted to Be Rory Gilmore Growing Up. Watching Gilmore Girls Now, I Cringe.

Soul Food Inspired Black Girls Like Me, but It Taught Disturbing Lessons

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Molly Olmstead

U.S. Senator Turned Away from Detention Center for Migrant Children

Daniel Engber

Would a Former President Get Secret Service Protection in Prison?

Strategist Editors

The Best Beach Umbrella Is a World War II–Era Beach Umbrella

Lena Wilson and Shirley Chan

The First Time I Saw Lesbian Sex Was Black Swan. Now I’m Out, and a Little Horrified By It.

Jeremy Hsu

Why the Military Can’t Quit Windows XP

Willa Paskin

Who Gets to Decide if a Fictional Character Is Gay?

Eve Fairbanks

Porochista Khakpour Upends All the Tropes of the Illness Memoir in This Arresting Book

Josh Levin

Let’s Zoom in on LeBron James’ Gross Left Eye

Roquefort, in This Week’s Open Thread

Josh Levin

Steph Curry Goes 9-for-17 from 3 as Warriors Romp. (Are We Sure It Wasn’t 17-for-9?)

Matthew Dessem

We May Not Know Where Melania Trump Is Now, But We Figured Out Where She Was on March 17, 2005: CNN’s Larry King Live!

Jim Newell

The Republican Who Could Spoil Democrats’ Hopes in Orange County

Most Read

It Sure Looks Like President Trump’s Lawyers Admitted He Obstructed Justice

Jed Shugerman

All the Reasons It’s a Bad Idea for Democrats to Impeach Donald Trump if They Win the House

Dahlia Lithwick

Steph Curry Goes 9-for-17 from 3 as Warriors Romp. (Are We Sure It Wasn’t 17-for-9?)

Josh Levin

Video Shows Moment FBI Agent Accidentally Shoots Someone While Dancing in Denver Bar

Daniel Politi

Trump’s Child Separation Policy Is a Moral and Constitutional Abomination

Jeremy Stahl

Georgia Cop Fired After Video Shows He Ran Over Fleeing Suspect With Squad Car

Daniel Politi